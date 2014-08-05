WASHINGTON Aug 5 Johnson Outdoors Diving is
recalling wristwatch-style dive computers because they can leak
and stop working, creating a risk to divers, the U.S. Consumer
Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
The El Cajon, California, company is recalling its Scubapro
Aladin2 wrist dive computer which monitors depth, dive time,
decompression status and temperature, the commission said in a
statement.
The company, a unit of Johnson Outdoors Inc, has
received four reports that the dive computers leaked and stopped
working. The device's failure can pose a risk of injury through
decompression sickness.
No injuries have been reported. The company sold about 350
computers in the United States and about 40 in Canada, the
statement said.
The devices were sold at Scubapro dealers from March 2014
through June 2014 for about $450. They were made in Indonesia.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Chris Reese)