WASHINGTON Oct 27 LaRose Industries is
recalling about 11,000 Chinese-made Peanuts Flying Ace riding
toys because the hubcaps can come off and be swallowed by young
children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Tuesday.
The Randolph, New Jersey-based company is recalling six
models patterned after airplanes. The company has received no
reports of incidents or injuries, the commission said in a
statement.
The toys were sold in Target Corp stores from July
to August for about $40.
