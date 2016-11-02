WASHINGTON Nov 2 China's GD Midea Air Conditioning Equipment Ltd is recalling about 4.3 million dehumidifiers after they caused a reported $4.8 million in damage from overheating and catching fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The recall covers dehumidifiers ranging in size from 20 to 75 pints. The devices were sold under more than 50 brand names, including Arctic King, Daewoo, and Sunbeam, the commission said in a statement.

The unit of appliance mader Midea Group Co Ltd has received 38 reports of smoke and fire, with about $4.8 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported, it said.

The recall covers about 3.4 million dehumidifiers in the United States and another 850,000 in Canada. They were sold in the United States from January 2003 through December 2013 for between $100 and $300.

Consumers should turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact GD Midea for either a replacement unit or a partial refund, the commission said.

The dehumidifiers were made in China. GD Midea carried out the recall voluntarily under the Consumer Product Safety Commission's Fast Track Recall, the panel said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)