Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) has recalled about 300 cases of its Natural Chunky Peanut Butter because of possible salmonella contamination though there have been no reports of illnesses, the company said on Thursday.

Smucker said it found the possible contamination in routine sampling of the 16-ounce jars, was confident it had an isolated problem and had retrieved most of the peanut butter.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed in 24 states and the District of Columbia. It would have been bought from Nov. 8 to Thursday with best-if-used-by dates of Aug. 3, 2012, and Aug. 4, 2012, Smucker said.

Salmonella bacteria typically cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps in most people, who typically recover without treatment within a week, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control.

The elderly, infants and people with compromised immune systems are susceptible to more severe cases of the foodborne illness, which could lead to death if the infection spreads to the bloodstream.

The states in which the peanut butter was distributed are Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Bailey and Mihir Dalal; Editing by Jerry Norton and Xavier Briand)