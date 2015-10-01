Oct 1 Pier 1 Imports Inc is recalling about 2,500 Katerina model armchairs because they can tip over, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Fort Worth, Texas, company has received five reports of the Katerina outdoor swivel armchairs tipping over in stores with people in them, the commission said in a statement. One person suffered minor injuries.

The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores and online from December 2014 to July for between $375 and $580. They were made in China.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson)