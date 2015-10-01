BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
Oct 1 Pier 1 Imports Inc is recalling about 2,500 Katerina model armchairs because they can tip over, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.
The Fort Worth, Texas, company has received five reports of the Katerina outdoor swivel armchairs tipping over in stores with people in them, the commission said in a statement. One person suffered minor injuries.
The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores and online from December 2014 to July for between $375 and $580. They were made in China.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.