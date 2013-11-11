LOS ANGELES Nov 11 A California company is recalling more than 180,000 pounds of prepackaged salads and sandwich wraps containing chicken and ham after an outbreak of E. coli-related illnesses in three states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall was initiated after the Food and Drug Administration last week found a cluster of E. coli-related illnesses in California in which patients had reported eating the ready-to-eat salads with grilled chicken, the Agriculture Department said.

Since then 26 patients have been identified in three states.

The USDA said the salads and wraps were produced between Sept. 23 and Nov. 6 by Glass Onion Catering of Richmond, California, and intended for sale in eight Western states.

Representatives for Glass Onion Catering could not immediately be reached for comment.

The USDA'S Food Safety and Inspection Service and the FDA were investigating the source of the E. coli contamination, which the USDA said was uncommon in poultry products. Consumers were told to destroy any product they had on hand.

The bacterium blamed for the illnesses, E. coli O157:H7, can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure.

The USDA advised people who experience these symptoms to seek emergency medical care immediately. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)