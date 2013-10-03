Oct 3 Schneider Electric IT Corp is recalling 15 million APC-branded surge protectors sold in the United States after 13 reports of injuries and at least $1.7 million in fire damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The West Kingston, Rhode Island, company is recalling APC 7 and 8 series SurgeArrest surge protectors made before 2003, the CPSC said in a statement.

The company, a unit of the French group Schneider Electric , has received 700 reports of the devices overheating and melting and 55 claims of property damage from smoke and fire, the agency said.

The damage includes $916,000 in fire damage to a home and $750,000 in fire damage to a medical facility, it said. There have been 13 reports of injuries, including smoke inhalation and contact burns.

The devices were sold at retailers nationwide from January 1993 through December 2002 at prices ranging from $13 to $50. They were made in China and the Philippines, the statement said.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled devices, unplug them and contact Schneider Electric IT for a free replacement.