WASHINGTON, June 28 Three U.S. companies are
recalling about 228,000 items of children's sleepwear because of
concerns they could catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission said on Thursday.
Rigo International Inc, of Los Angeles, is recalling about
210,000 Boys and Girls Pull-On Lounge Pants and Girls Boxers,
the CPSC said in a statement.
Rigo received one report of a garment catching fire and
causing severe burns to a 9-year-old boy. The clothes are
all-cotton and have elastic or fabric waistbands.
PajamaGram, of Shelburne, Vermont is pulling about 12,000
pairs of children's pajamas made of polyester fleece. No
injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.
Isthtex Textile Products Inc, of Duluth, Georgia also is
recalling about 6,000 Gabiano Collection Boys and Girls Pajamas,
Sets and Gowns. No injuries have been reported.
The recalls are voluntary. All the recalled items were made
in China and failed to meet U.S. flammability standards, the
statement said.
