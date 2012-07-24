WASHINGTON, July 24 Peg Perego USA is voluntarily recalling about 223,000 baby strollers made between January 2004 and September 2007 because of the threat of entrapment and strangulation, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

A 6-month-old boy from Tarzana, California, died of strangulation in 2004 after his head was trapped between the seat and the tray of one of the strollers, the company and the CPSC said in a statement. A 7-month-old girl from New York nearly strangled in a similar incident in 2006, they said.

Peg Perego USA, a Fort Wayne, Indiana, unit of Italian company Peg Perego, is recalling two different older versions of its Venezia and Pliko-P3 strollers, according to the statement.

"Entrapment and strangulation can occur, especially to infants younger than 12 months of age, when a child is not harnessed," the statement said.

The strollers were manufactured before a January 2008 voluntary industry standard that requires larger openings that prevent entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Only strollers that have a child tray with one cup holder are part of the recall, the statement said. The strollers were manufactured in Italy. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Dunham)