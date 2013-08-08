WASHINGTON Aug 8 Close-out retailer Big Lots
Inc is recalling about 30,000 tabletop torches after
reports the device burned nine people, two seriously, the
Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.
The Columbus, Ohio, company is recalling large and small
round tabletop torches that have a wick and burn liquid
citronella fuel, the CPSC said in a statement.
"Big Lots has received 20 reports of liquid fuel erupting
from the torches with high flames, including two serious
injuries with second- and third-degree burns and seven with
minor burns," the statement said.
All the incidents caused property damage, it said. The
torches should be returned to Big Lot stores for refunds.
The torches were made in India and sold at Big Lot stores
from March to June for between $8 and $20.