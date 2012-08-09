UPDATE 2-Canada's Shopify forecasts 2017 revenue above estimates
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
WASHINGTON Aug 9 GE Appliances is recalling about 1.3 million dishwashers because of potential risk of fire, the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.
An electrical failure in the dishwasher's heating element can pose a fire hazard. GE has received 15 reports of fires, the Louisville, Kentucky, company and the CPSC said in a statement.
The recall involves GE, GE Adora, GE Eterna, GE Profile and Hotpoint brand dishwashers.
The appliances were sold nationwide from March 2006 to August 2009 for between $350 and $850. They were made in the United States. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, said on Wednesday sales growth stalled last year due to competition from new challengers such as Nintendo Co's Pokemon GO, though earnings rose.