WASHINGTON Jan 19 West Elm, a unit of home
furnishings company Williams-Sonoma Inc, is recalling
about 6,100 Saddle bar and counter stools because the legs can
break, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on
Tuesday.
West Elm has gotten six reports of the stools breaking, with
one injury, the commission said in a statement.
The recall comprises 16 models of Saddle bar and counter
stools. About 6,000 stools in the United States and another 100
in Canada are being pulled, it said.
The stools were sold at West Elm stores, online at the
company's website and through its catalogue from July 2013 to
November 2015. They were made in China.
They cost between $370 and $500 for single stools and
between $740 and $1,000 for a set of two, the statement said.
