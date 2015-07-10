SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Ellen Pao is resigning as acting chief executive of social news platform Reddit, a source familiar with situation said on Friday.

Co-founder Steve Huffman will take over the site's leadership, the source said.

Pao achieved notoriety through a sex discrimination lawsuit filed against her former employer, venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. She lost the suit earlier this year, and is appealing the decision.

She joined Reddit in April 2013 and became its acting chief executive in November.