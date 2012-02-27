* Lack of terminal capacity to limit fuel import options-EIA
* ULSD shortfall seen worse than gasoline-EIA
(New throughout, adds details, comments from Sen. Robert Casey,
USW spokeswoman, and Sunoco)
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The U.S. Northeast should
expect price spikes in gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel if
Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery shuts down this
summer, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
on Monday.
Expanding on its earlier report on potential impacts of
refinery activities in the Northeast, the EIA said it expects a
160,000-barrel-per-day gap in the gasoline supply on the East
Coast in 2012 if the Philadelphia refinery shuts down.
The problem involves logistics rather than supply. There is
plenty of gasoline in the U.S. Gulf and in Europe, but pipelines
from the Gulf are near capacity, and so is storage space to
handle European imports.
In 2011, the Northeast used 1.5 million barrels per day of
gasoline -- 36 percent imported and 38 percent from regional
refineries, which turned out 580,000 bpd.
"This report reveals the troubling consequences of reduced
refining capacity for the Philadelphia region and the entire
northeast," said U.S. Senator Robert P. Casey of Pennsylvania.
"In short, potential spikes and volatility in gasoline
prices and shortages of home heating oil would have grave
consequences for the economy of the region, and I will continue
fighting to protect the workers and consumers who would be
harmed by these closures."
Sunoco shut down its 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania last year due to poor margins. It had failed to
attract a buyer for the plant.
At the end of September 2011, ConocoPhillips Corp
ceased operating its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer and
mothballed it while seeking a buyer. All three refineries are
within a 12 mile radius.
The three Philadelphia refineries, which comprise about 50
percent of the northeastern U.S. refining capacity, fell victim
to the high price of imported light sweet crude, which is what
they are configured to process into gasoline and diesel.
"Sunoco's refining business has lost more than $900 million
over the past three years. Exiting the refining business is
necessary to maintain Sunoco's viability as a company and
preserve the thousands of non-refining jobs we provide," said
Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman for the company.
PIPELINES FILLED TO CAPACITY
The government said the larger logistical hurdle is lack of
terminal and pipeline connections to move products from
waterborne vessels -- either from foreign supply or the U.S.
Gulf Coast -- into a product distribution system that serves
Pennsylvania and western New York State.
"A higher-priced environment could persist for months, if
not longer, until infrastructure changes can be made," the
report said.
While some terminal capacity has been added, many midstream
companies are waiting to see what happens with Philadelphia
refinery before increasing their presence.
In January, Hess Corp. ceased processing oil and
turned its Hovensa refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands into a
storage terminal. The refinery, which once ran at 500,000 bpd
and was a major supplier of gasoline and diesel to the
Northeast, lost $1.3 billion over the past three years for Hess
and joint venture partner Petroleos de Venezuela.
.
The Marcus Hook and Trainer facilities can be modified and
used as terminals to store gasoline and diesel and could be sold
as such. However, many prospective buyers are seen holding back
until the fate of Philadelphia refinery is sealed on July 1.
Sunoco said it had not received any buying interest for the
Marcus Hook facility as a going refinery, making it likely that
the refinery site with its 5 large underground storage caverns
will become storage if the borough of Marcus Hook allows it.
ConocoPhillips said it was still seeking a buyer for Trainer
and will make the final decision on the status on March 31.
The Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil product
pipeline, carrying gasoline and diesel from Gulf Coast
refineries, has been running fully loaded over the past few
years. It is in the process of being expanded by 55,000 bpd to
be completed in June 2012..
A more pressing issue is that local pipelines run east to
west, leaving parts of Pennsylvania and New York state
vulnerable to supply disruptions.
"Waterborne products from New York Harbor are fed into the
North-south Buckeye pipeline but there is little ability to
inject more New York Harbor volumes into either the east-west or
north-south pipelines," the report said.
This could make it necessary to use the more expensive of
rail and/or trucks to supply these areas, the report said.
HEATING OIL SUPPLY COULD BE AT RISK
The EIA also said prices of ultra-low sulfur diesel could
rise due to higher Jones Act tanker prices transporting product
to East Coast.
Current law says ships moving between U.S. ports must be
owned, operated, staffed and flagged by U.S. citizens or
residents. A dearth of these ships boosts freight costs.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel supply challenges will be
exacerbated because more of the fuel will be required to replace
heating oil due to changing environmental specifications in the
U.S. Northeast. Because heating oil that meets the new
specifications is unavailable outside the United States, it will
need to come from the refineries along the U.S. Gulf, carried
either by pipeline or by tankers that fall under the Jones Act.
The EIA said demand for the fuel will grow by 20 percent
over the 360,000 bpd used in 2011.
"The EIA affirms what we've been saying all along: The
shutdown of these refineries will cause supply problems and
result in price increases that many people will be unable to
afford. The EIA's study shows there is a need for more refining
activity in the Northeast," said Lynne Hancock, spokeswoman for
the United Steelworkers Union, who represents the refinery
workers.
"Hopefully this need will entice a buyer or buyers for these
three Philadelphia-area refineries."
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; Editing
by David Gregorio)