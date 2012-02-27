* Lack of terminal capacity to limit fuel import options-EIA

* ULSD shortfall seen worse than gasoline-EIA (New throughout, adds details, comments from Sen. Robert Casey, USW spokeswoman, and Sunoco)

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Feb 27 The U.S. Northeast should expect price spikes in gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel if Sunoco Inc's Philadelphia refinery shuts down this summer, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

Expanding on its earlier report on potential impacts of refinery activities in the Northeast, the EIA said it expects a 160,000-barrel-per-day gap in the gasoline supply on the East Coast in 2012 if the Philadelphia refinery shuts down.

The problem involves logistics rather than supply. There is plenty of gasoline in the U.S. Gulf and in Europe, but pipelines from the Gulf are near capacity, and so is storage space to handle European imports.

In 2011, the Northeast used 1.5 million barrels per day of gasoline -- 36 percent imported and 38 percent from regional refineries, which turned out 580,000 bpd.

"This report reveals the troubling consequences of reduced refining capacity for the Philadelphia region and the entire northeast," said U.S. Senator Robert P. Casey of Pennsylvania.

"In short, potential spikes and volatility in gasoline prices and shortages of home heating oil would have grave consequences for the economy of the region, and I will continue fighting to protect the workers and consumers who would be harmed by these closures."

Sunoco shut down its 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania last year due to poor margins. It had failed to attract a buyer for the plant.

At the end of September 2011, ConocoPhillips Corp ceased operating its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer and mothballed it while seeking a buyer. All three refineries are within a 12 mile radius.

The three Philadelphia refineries, which comprise about 50 percent of the northeastern U.S. refining capacity, fell victim to the high price of imported light sweet crude, which is what they are configured to process into gasoline and diesel.

"Sunoco's refining business has lost more than $900 million over the past three years. Exiting the refining business is necessary to maintain Sunoco's viability as a company and preserve the thousands of non-refining jobs we provide," said Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman for the company.

PIPELINES FILLED TO CAPACITY

The government said the larger logistical hurdle is lack of terminal and pipeline connections to move products from waterborne vessels -- either from foreign supply or the U.S. Gulf Coast -- into a product distribution system that serves Pennsylvania and western New York State.

"A higher-priced environment could persist for months, if not longer, until infrastructure changes can be made," the report said.

While some terminal capacity has been added, many midstream companies are waiting to see what happens with Philadelphia refinery before increasing their presence.

In January, Hess Corp. ceased processing oil and turned its Hovensa refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands into a storage terminal. The refinery, which once ran at 500,000 bpd and was a major supplier of gasoline and diesel to the Northeast, lost $1.3 billion over the past three years for Hess and joint venture partner Petroleos de Venezuela. .

The Marcus Hook and Trainer facilities can be modified and used as terminals to store gasoline and diesel and could be sold as such. However, many prospective buyers are seen holding back until the fate of Philadelphia refinery is sealed on July 1.

Sunoco said it had not received any buying interest for the Marcus Hook facility as a going refinery, making it likely that the refinery site with its 5 large underground storage caverns will become storage if the borough of Marcus Hook allows it.

ConocoPhillips said it was still seeking a buyer for Trainer and will make the final decision on the status on March 31.

The Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil product pipeline, carrying gasoline and diesel from Gulf Coast refineries, has been running fully loaded over the past few years. It is in the process of being expanded by 55,000 bpd to be completed in June 2012..

A more pressing issue is that local pipelines run east to west, leaving parts of Pennsylvania and New York state vulnerable to supply disruptions.

"Waterborne products from New York Harbor are fed into the North-south Buckeye pipeline but there is little ability to inject more New York Harbor volumes into either the east-west or north-south pipelines," the report said.

This could make it necessary to use the more expensive of rail and/or trucks to supply these areas, the report said.

HEATING OIL SUPPLY COULD BE AT RISK

The EIA also said prices of ultra-low sulfur diesel could rise due to higher Jones Act tanker prices transporting product to East Coast.

Current law says ships moving between U.S. ports must be owned, operated, staffed and flagged by U.S. citizens or residents. A dearth of these ships boosts freight costs.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel supply challenges will be exacerbated because more of the fuel will be required to replace heating oil due to changing environmental specifications in the U.S. Northeast. Because heating oil that meets the new specifications is unavailable outside the United States, it will need to come from the refineries along the U.S. Gulf, carried either by pipeline or by tankers that fall under the Jones Act.

The EIA said demand for the fuel will grow by 20 percent over the 360,000 bpd used in 2011.

"The EIA affirms what we've been saying all along: The shutdown of these refineries will cause supply problems and result in price increases that many people will be unable to afford. The EIA's study shows there is a need for more refining activity in the Northeast," said Lynne Hancock, spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers Union, who represents the refinery workers.

"Hopefully this need will entice a buyer or buyers for these three Philadelphia-area refineries." (Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)