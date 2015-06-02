(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 2 U.S. refineries are processing
the lightest cocktail of crudes for almost a quarter of a
century, as they run out of room to switch light imported oils
with domestic shale production.
In March, U.S. refineries processed crude with an average
gravity of 31.95 degrees API, the lightest combination since
April 1991, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Higher numbers on the API scale correspond to lighter crude
oils. API gravity is a scale employed for measuring the density
of fluids such as crude and refined fuels. API gravity of 31.95
degrees corresponds to roughly 864 kilograms per cubic metre.
The average density of crude processed at U.S. refineries
has fallen by 3 kilograms per cubic metre over the last 12
months and 10 kilograms since 2008, which may not sound much,
but density has varied in a narrow band of just 16 kilograms
over the last 30 years (link.reuters.com/pyh84w).
The trend towards lighter feedstock presents a challenge for
oil refineries seeking to make the best use of their equipment.
FEEDSTOCK BLENDING
Refiners take pains to keep density stable by carefully
selecting which crudes to purchase and blending them to achieve
the correct average properties.
Most units in a refinery are constrained by volume and
designed to operate with maximum efficiency only if the average
quality of the feedstock can be kept within a fairly narrow
range.
For example, the trays in an atmospheric distillation tower
are arranged to produce cuts in roughly fixed proportions.
A crude cocktail lighter than intended will produce more
gases and very light fractions at the top of the tower, which
the refinery may not be able to handle efficiently, and less
heavy residual, leaving vacuum distillation and coking units
underemployed.
For this reason, refiners try to keep average feedstock
quality stable within a fairly tight range to squeeze the
maximum efficiency from their plants.
The shale revolution has challenged refinery efficiency
because it has forced U.S. refineries to process a large volume
of very light oils.
North Dakota's Bakken crude can be a light as 810-820
kilograms per cubic metre, which is 50-60 kilograms per cubic
metre lighter than the long run U.S. refinery average. Oils from
Eagle Ford are even lighter.
U.S. refiners have tried to keep average density steady by
reducing the amount of light oil they buy and purchase from
North and West Africa (Nigeria, Algeria and Angola) as well as
the North Sea.
But imports of light crudes have now been reduced close to
zero which means that refiners are reaching the limits of this
strategy.
One alternative is to blend very light domestic crude with
very heavy oils, for example from Canada, to achieve the same
average mix.
Even as imports of light oils from West Africa have been
almost eliminated, the United States is importing record
quantities of mostly heavier oil from Canada.
Clever blending has not been enough to stop the average
feedstock from becoming lighter and lighter over the last year.
There are questions about how much longer this trend can
continue before it starts to have a significant impact on
refinery efficiency.
CRUDE OIL EXPORTS
Crude produced in the United States cannot generally be
exported, except to Canada, under laws enacted following the oil
crisis of 1973/74.
So the rising production of light crudes from shale plays in
North Dakota and Texas must therefore be processed in the United
States.
Light crudes from shale are a good match for the simpler
refineries along the East Coast, which previously processed
similar crudes from the North Sea and West Africa.
But they are not ideal for the more complex refineries
elsewhere in the country, especially those along the Gulf Coast,
which have invested heavily in cokers and other units for
processing heavier crudes.
Refiners will still purchase the oil, but usually demand a
significant discount, which leaves domestic crude producers
frustrated about prices, and refiners with crudes which are not
optimal for their refineries.
For domestic shale producers, the increasing mismatch
between the crudes being produced in the United States and those
preferred by refiners is a strong reason to lift the crude
export ban.
Most oil refiners have taken no public position on the
future of the export ban. While all U.S. refiners benefit from
cheaper domestic feedstock, they are also increasingly dependent
on exporting refined fuels to customers in Latin America, Europe
and Asia, so are reluctant to endorse trade restrictions.
But Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic Energy
(CRUDE), which lobbies on behalf of a small group of mostly East
Coast refiners opposed to lifting the ban, has noted the
mismatch has not stopped refiners from processing record volumes
of crude so far in 2015.
Domestic shale production, much of it transported in tank
cars along the railroads, has become increasingly important for
East Coast refiners, since it matches the needs of their
refineries most closely.
In February, rail receipts of crude accounted for more than
half of all crude processed on the East Coast, according to the
Energy Information Administration.
For the CRUDE, whose members include Monroe Energy (Trainer
refinery), PBF Energy (Delaware City, Paulsboro and Toledo
refineries), and Philadelphia Energy Solutions (Philadelphia
refinery) access to cheap feedstock is vital.
PROCESSING OPTIONS
In the short term, the plunge in oil prices and the downturn
in shale drilling are likely to cause domestic crude production
to stabilise, removing some of the pressure on the refining
sector and shale prices.
In the longer term, however, there are important questions
about how to handle the growing volume of very light shale
production.
One option is to lift the ban on crude exports, allowing the
market to find the most efficient way to process available
feedstocks (exporting some light oils while continuing to import
some heavier ones).
If the export ban remains, refineries would have to make
capital investments to handle a large volume of lighter
feedstocks.
There are some options to replace more light oil imports,
increase capacity utilisation, and debottleneck existing units
(for example by adjusting the trays and condenser units in
distillation towers).
But most of these cheap options have already been taken,
according to an assessment produced by the EIA ("Technical
options for processing additional light tight oil volumes within
the United States" Apr 6, 2015).
To handle an increased volume of domestic light crude,
refiners would need to invest in new distillation and secondary
processing units, most of which are expensive, according to the
agency.
In reality, the refining system may be running out of easy
options for handling light oil.
If the export ban is not lifted within the next couple of
years, substantial discounts between domestic and international
crudes could re-emerge and even widen in future.
(Editing by William Hardy)