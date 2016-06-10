NEW YORK, June 10 The hot summer months are the
boom time for U.S. gasoline sales, and naturally the season when
refiners are all-in on pumping out the motor fuel for drivers on
U.S. highways.
But an unusual glut of gasoline - just as refiners are
ramping up to produce more - has caught them on the wrong side
of distillate margins for the second time in less than 12
months.
Instead of minting bigger profits on refining gasoline, they
are seeing margins shrink because of oversupply, potentially
leading to disappointing earnings. U.S. gasoline inventories are
currently about 9 percent above their five-year average,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The gasoline oversupply has presented refiners with the
unusual dilemma of whether to switch summer output towards
distillates.
It is a mirror image of what happened with distillate
products in the winter, when weak demand for diesel and heating
oil left a big surplus in those products, and hammered
independent refiners' earnings at a time when those products are
normally in high use.
Typically, gasoline trades at a premium to diesel during the
hot months of June, July and August. However, on Wednesday,
gasoline's premium to diesel and heating oil 1RBc1-HOc1 fell
to a mere one cent, down from a peak of 29 cents in early April.
"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in
JULY!!! That's insane," a trader at a U.S. bank said in an
instant message.
The industry as a whole has been churning out gasoline hard
for the past year, as a golden period of refining margins
emerged out of the ashes of the crude oil rout.
A mild winter led to swelling distillate stockpiles,
resulting in a rare winter occurrence where heating oil traded
at a discount to gasoline, catching refiners off-guard at a time
when they typically increase distillate production to meet high
demand for heating oil. As a result, independent U.S. refiners
reported their worst quarterly profits in five years in April.
With better margins for gasoline, refiners moved in that
direction. Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland said in an April
earnings call that the company had been running "pretty much max
gasoline," a point echoed by several other CEOs that month.
Despite strong demand, gasoline margins dipped in recent
weeks as traders feared high imports and rising supply would
make it harder to work through record inventories.
"Refiners killed the gasoline golden goose this year by
overproducing. They were actually making summer gasoline during
winter. That says it all," said Nevyn Nah, oil products analyst
at Energy Aspects.
Earnings per share at top U.S. refiners, including Phillips
66, Valero and Marathon Petroleum, are expected
to fall well short of analysts' expectations in the second
quarter, according to StarMine, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The surprise strength in diesel has again caught refiners
off-guard. Prices of distillates, which include heating
oil and diesel, have seen an unusual surge in recent weeks due
to robust overseas demand combined with lower domestic
production. Refinery strikes in France have also propelled
prices forward.
"This (strong distillate demand) will continue to run into
back end of June. We still see strong demand into July right
now, so I think it may have an even longer bull run," an East
Coast refining source said.
Seasonally, the last time gasoline traded at a discount to
diesel was in 2013. If diesel's premium does return, refiners
will likely make a switch, said Mark Broadbent, Wood Mackenzie's
senior research analyst for refining and oil product markets.
Delta Air Lines Inc is currently considering pulling
back the reins on gasoline output to boost diesel production,
according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.
Others think it might not be the easiest or the best
strategy to switch just yet. Gasoline is still the marquee
product for the summer, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy
analysis at OPIS.
"If I were in a refinery meeting in the next 60 days,
there's no question I would say, 'Let's make as much gasoline as
possible,'" said Kloza.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw in New
York)