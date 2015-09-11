(Adds link to graphic seven paragraphs from bottom of text.
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 11 U.S. commercial crude stocks are
still close to their highest levels in over 80 years, but
operational requirements prevent refineries filling on-site
storage facilities to their maximum capacity.
An increasing proportion of U.S. crude oil stocks is held in
off-site tank farms, some owned or leased by refiners
themselves, but many owned or leased by marketers and traders.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA),
which surveys storage capacity every six months, total crude in
storage at the end of March was 475 million barrels, and the
country had capacity to store up to 660 million.
Only 182 million barrels of storage capacity, around 28
percent, was on site at oil refineries. The rest was off site at
tank farms or in pipelines, railroad tank cars, barges and
oilfield tanks.
Most of the crude at refineries and tank farms is stored in
giant cylindrical tanks with a roof that floats directly on the
surface of the oil.
Storage tanks need to be kept filled to a minimum of around
20 percent to support the roof and operate the pipes and other
equipment.
Adjusted for these tank bottoms, the effective or "working"
capacity of refinery storage tanks was 150 million barrels,
according to the EIA ("Working and net available shell storage
capacity", May 2015).
But at the end of March, U.S. refineries were storing only
104 million barrels, equivalent to just 69 percent of their
maximum working capacity and 57 percent of the total storage
volume.
STORAGE TANKS
Refinery storage is subject to various operational
constraints that make it hard for refiners to fill tanks to the
top.
Refinery tanks are commonly divided into storage tanks,
which receive the crude oil, and charging tanks, which feed
crude into the atmospheric distillation units (link.reuters.com/byc65w).
Storage tanks receive the oil via a pipeline or pumped in
from railroad tank cars or ships. Crude must normally be allowed
to stay in the storage tank for a minimum of 24 hours to allow
any water mixed with the oil to separate.
In general, storage tanks cannot receive crude from the
pipeline and transfer oil to the charging tanks at the same
time.
Most tanks will contain a mix of different crudes from
different sources and added to the tank at different times, and
refineries track the average composition of crude in the tank.
When a tank is discharged it cannot be emptied completely,
and the remaining oil, known as the "heel", is mixed with the
next crude parcel added.
To maximise profit margins, it is better to fill a storage
tank with similar crudes, to reduce the amount of value lost
through mixing and degradation.
In other words, refiners try to avoid putting a premium
light crude into a storage tank that has previously held heavy
oil.
CHARGING TANKS
Once the crude has settled in the storage tanks, it can be
pumped over to the charging tanks, which then feed the
distillation units.
Charging tanks receive crude from several storage tanks,
which means they can be used to blend different crude oils to
achieve an optimal mix for the set-up of the distillation tower.
Like the storage tanks, charging tanks cannot normally
receive and send crude at the same time. But efficient operation
of the refinery requires that the charging tanks feed the
distillation units continuously with no breaks.
Refineries are set up so that each charging tank can supply
multiple distillation units, and each distillation unit can
normally receive crude from more than one charging unit. But
efficiency requires the number of distiller feeding switches be
kept to a minimum ("Short-term scheduling for refinery process",
2005).
With so many constraints on charging and discharging,
minimum residence, unintended mixing of crudes, and continuously
feeding distillation units, refineries cannot operate with their
storage and charging tanks anywhere near full.
PLAN AND SCHEDULE
Each refinery will have a plan that specifies what crudes
the plant will buy and refined fuels it will produce to maximise
profitability. The plan will normally cover operations over the
next few months.
In addition, refineries have a separate scheduling function,
which handles short-term operations, determining which crudes to
put into which tank, how to blend them, and the rate at which to
feed the blended crude into the distillation units.
Schedulers react to short-term deviations from the plan,
such as the late arrival of ships, to ensure the refinery
operates continuously and as profitably as possible, while
respecting all the operational constraints.
Refineries are prevented from filling all their tanks to the
brim by the need to preserve some flexibility for scheduling
changes ("Crude oil scheduling in refinery operations", 2003).
It is easy to see why U.S. refineries were storing only 104
million barrels at the end of March even though they had working
capacity to store 150 million and total capacity of 182 million.
TANK FARM FLEXIBILITY
The amount of crude stored in the United States has been
rising since around 2005. But the working storage capacity at
U.S. refineries has remained roughly unchanged. Most of the
extra capacity has been added at tank farms.
Tank farm capacity has grown rapidly to meet both the
refineries' need for more operational flexibility and heightened
demand for medium-term storage from crude marketers and traders.
Some of the tank farms are owned or leased by refiners
themselves to give them access to more off-site storage options.
Others are owned or leased by traders who use them for
speculative storage, especially when the futures market is
trading in contango.
At the end of March, tank farms held almost 240 million
At the end of March, tank farms held almost 240 million
barrels of crude, more than twice as much as the refineries.
Tank farm storage is subject to many of the same constraints
that affect operations at refineries. Tanks cannot normally
receive and send crude at the same time, need to minimise the
amount of unintentional mixing, and must generally be kept at
least 20 percent full.
But because one tank farm can hold crude that can be used at
a number of refineries, the space can be effectively shared,
providing important flexibility at lower cost than on site at a
single refinery.
There is often no space to increase the size of a refinery's
own on-site tank farm. Off-site tank farms are typically in
areas where there is more land available, such as around
Cushing, Oklahoma.
As U.S. refineries increasingly process a mix of very light
domestic shale crudes and heavy imported oils, tank farms are
being used to meet the requirement for more blending capacity.
Refineries tend to hold crude for immediate use because
space within the tank farm is at a premium: filling a tank with
crude and leaving it idle for weeks or months at a time
significantly reduces the refinery's scheduling flexibility.
Tank farms are more suitable for medium-term storage of
crude because they can hold oil for months at a time with no
operational penalty.
