Sept 6 Sunoco Inc (SUN) announced on Tuesday it plans to sell off its two remaining refiners as part of a wider sell off in the sector, which has been plagued by high oil prices and weak U.S. demand.

The Philadeliphia-based company put up its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook and its 335,000 bpd refinery in Philadelphia for sale on Tuesday. [ID:nL3E7K622]

The U.S. refining sector has seen a wave of changes over the past year as companies adapt to the poor margin environment that has plagued plants across many regions. Firms have sold off or closed plants, while others have swooped in looking for buying opportunities.

Following is a list of major changes in the refining sector over the past two years.

SEPTEMBER 2011

* Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR.N) sold its 125,000 bpd refinery and associated logistics in Meraux, Louisiana to Valero for about $625 million. [ID:nN1E7801YM]

JULY 2011

* ConocoPhillips announces it will spin off its refining arm.

* Murphy announced it will sell its 34,300 bpd plant in Superior, Wisconsin, to Calumet Specialty Products Partners, <LP CLMT.O> a specialty products refiner.

MARCH 2011

* Sunoco completed the sale of its 170,000 bpd refinery in Toledo, Ohio to PBF Energy LLC for $400,000 million, subject to certain adjustments.

FEBRUARY 2011

* BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) puts up half of its U.S. refining asset on the block announcing plans to sell its 475,000 bpd plant in Texas City, Texas and the 265,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery.

JANUARY 2011

* Marathon announces it will split off its refinery and pipeline operations into a stand alone company.

* Hovensa LLC, owned jointly by Hess Corp (HES.N) and Venezuelan PDVSA, mothballs 150,000 bpd of capacity at its 45-year old, 500,000 bpd refinery in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

JUNE 2011

* PBF purchases Valero's 190,000 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware in June 2010 for $220,000 million. The refinery had been idled by Valero due to poor margins but recently reopened under PBF after completion of major maintenance and retooling of the plant.

DECEMBER 2010

* PBF paid $340,000 million plus working capital for Valero's 180,000 bpd refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

2009

* Sunoco closes its 145,000 bpd Eagle Point, New Jersey refinery due to poor economics in 2009. That refinery, once owned by Texaco Inc and bought by Sunoco from Coastal Corp, had been connected by pipelines under the Delaware River to the Philadelphia refinery.