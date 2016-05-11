NEW YORK May 11 U.S. independent oil refiners,
such as Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66, are
shelving projects and tightening budgets, as a global glut of
diesel and gasoline erodes profits, ending a golden era of high
refining margins.
For the past six years, U.S. refiners have spent billions of
dollars on expansion, enjoying bumper profits fueled by growing
domestic and global demand for gasoline and diesel amid rising
supply of domestic crude.
Now however, there are signs that the industry is gearing up
for leaner times and the belt-tightening could sap demand for
crude and potentially derail recent recovery in prices from
12-year lows plumbed early this year.
Flint Hills Resources, a private operator of
refineries in Minnesota and Texas owned by the Koch brothers,
suspended a multi-million dollar upgrade its desalter due for
later this year because of lower margins and CHS Inc has put on
hold planned work on its gasoline-making unit at its Montana
refinery due to "market conditions", two sources familiar with
the matter have said.
It is not clear whether the projects will be resumed and
while they are relatively small, interviews with contractors and
engineers suggest the efforts to rein in costs are deepening
across the industry.
They said refiners are increasing their focus on routine
projects, such as replacing valves that help control the flow of
oil and products, in order to maintain output while conserving
cash.
David Nunez, CEO of Apache Refinery Services, which helps
refiners with turnarounds and other construction projects, said
refiners are tightening their belts in ways he hasn't seen in
years.
"Right now, contractors that wouldn't even touch some of the
smaller jobs are bidding on them to keep going," said Nunez.
"Refiners are coming to us and asking us where we can shave off
some costs for them, and we are cutting our markups on supplies
and other items."
The belt-tightening follows the industry's worst quarter
since 2012.
The largest 10 independent U.S. refiners booked a combined
net income of $944 million in the first quarter, down 74 percent
from last year's $3.6 billion, a Reuters analysis shows. That
compares with annual profits of more than $10.6 billion in the
past five years, when the refiners feasted on the newly found
abundance of domestic crude flowing from U.S. shale fields.
Corporate filings and statements show that the largest six
U.S. refiners plan to cut their total capital spending by 17
percent to $10.9 billion this year in response to swelling U.S.
inventories. Rising production at home and abroad where major
crude importers, particularly China, have started to export
excess gasoline and diesel supplies, have contributed to the
glut, eroding refiners' profits.
When asked about the shelving the project, a Flint Hills
Resources spokesman said the informatio was inaccurate, but
declined to provide specifics. CHS declined to comment, citing
internal policy of not publicly discussing operations.
SELF-INFLICTED
The cuts come as U.S. gasoline crack spreads 1RBc1-CLc1, a
measure of refiners' profits from turning crude into gasoline,
languish roughly 25 percent below their average for the past
five years heading into the U.S. summer driving season, the
busiest period of the year.
Several company executives acknowledged during recent
earnings calls that they have collectively contributed to the
present squeeze by pumping out more and more gasoline to capture
high margins only to see those margins collapse under the weight
of growing inventories.
U.S. gasoline inventories dropped to 241.8
million barrels last week, but remain up roughly 6 percent over
the same period last year and a five year high for this time of
year.
Analysts say U.S. refiners are now meeting domestic and
international demand for gasoline, diesel and other products,
without any additional investment and unless the demand balance
changes, they will stay put.
"We are going to have a prolonged period where the refiners
can meet the sum of domestic and international demand without
expansion," said Mark Routt, a senior economist with KBC
Advanced Technologies, an international energy consulting firm.
"Unless a refiner can prove the investment will generate
additional dollars quickly, they are not going to move."
