By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 6 Low crude prices and strong demand
for gasoline are creating near-perfect conditions for oil
refineries across the United States, especially those geared
towards maximising gasoline production.
Valero, the country's largest independent refiner, made a
gross margin of more than $13 on every barrel of oil processed
in the second quarter, and a net margin of almost $8.50, both
the highest since 2007.
Little wonder then that Valero's share price has
climbed to the highest level since December 2007.
The enormous profitability of turning crude into gasoline
has incentivized refiners to run flat out since the start of the
year (link.reuters.com/xuw35w).
The volume of crude processed by U.S. refineries last week
hit a record 17.1 million barrels per day (bpd), 680,000 bpd
above the prior-year level and almost 1.5 million bpd above the
10-year seasonal average.
But strong consumption has absorbed all the extra gasoline
production, and motor fuel stockpiles remain moderately tight.
Gasoline consumption has averaged more than 9.5 million bpd
over the last four weeks, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, which is almost half a million
barrels above the 2014 level.
Stocks are just 217 million barrels, less than 3 million
barrels, or 1.3 percent, above last year's level (link.reuters.com/byw35w).
But if stocks are adjusted for the higher rate of
consumption in 2015, they stand below both the prior-year level
and 10-year average.
Gasoline stocks are currently equivalent to just 22.7 days
worth of consumption, the lowest seasonal level since 2008 (link.reuters.com/dyw35w).
Low stocks explain why the gross margin for turning crude
into gasoline remains at 50 cents per
gallon or more, some of the fattest margins in the last decade.
MID-DISTILLATE SURPLUS
The side-effect of making so much gasoline has been a surge
in production of middle distillates used as road diesel, home
heating oil and jet fuel.
Refining margins for middle distillates have been
sliding since February and are now well under 50 cents per
barrel versus WTI and under 40 cents per barrel versus Brent.
So far this year, stocks of distillates have remained only
10-20 million barrels higher than in 2014, as refiners have
turned to export markets (link.reuters.com/gyw35w).
If jet fuel is included, mid-distillate stocks in the United
States have been running about 15-30 million barrels higher than
last year.
However, the surplus of distillates and jet compared with
2014 has been rising since the end of June, suggesting the
strategy may be reaching its limits.
U.S. producers are competing with the big Asian refineries
and newly opened and expanded facilities in Saudi Arabia for
distillate customers, resulting in a worldwide glut in the
middle of the barrel.
The summer driving season is now two-thirds over. U.S.
refiners will likely begin ramping down their crude throughput
in a few weeks' time.
Going into the final months of the year, the gasoline market
looks comparatively tight, which should keep margins relatively
high.
Distillates and jet fuel are plentiful, which will keep
margins in the middle of the barrel under pressure unless there
is a cold winter.
Refining will always remain a cyclical business, but with
gasoline demand strong, U.S. refineries should stay very
profitable for a little while longer.
