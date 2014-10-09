NEW YORK Oct 9 Independent U.S. refiners are
taking back control of their crude supplies just a few years
after outsourcing trading to Wall Street banks and bigger
companies, hoping to capture more profit from a global market in
flux.
After the financial crisis of 2007-2009, a number of ailing
U.S. refineries were sold to investors such as Carlyle Group
and Delta Air Lines Inc, which lacked the credit
agreements or oil trading expertise to efficiently supply their
new plants. So they struck deals with the likes of Morgan
Stanley and BP to find and purchase crude on
their behalf.
But the unexpected U.S. shale oil boom has upended the
industry, leaving refiners looking inward for crude from places
such as North Dakota and Wyoming instead of scouting for barrels
in Africa or Europe. It has also caused dramatic flux in
domestic prices and a vast expansion of infrastructure, opening
up opportunities for nimble traders.
So now, many independent refiners are taking their trading
arrangements in-house, shedding old deals, hiring new traders
and adding new competition for the middlemen and logistics firms
that have profited from the shale boom.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC, the biggest
refinery on the East Coast, became the latest to join the trend,
severing a two-year-old supply and logistics agreement with
JPMorgan Chase & Co in favor of a pure inventory and
capital finance arrangement with Bank of America Corp.
The switch was initially triggered by JPMorgan's decision to
quit physical trading, making it the latest bank to bow out of
commodity markets amid regulatory pressure. That trend is
another reason refiners are looking to trade for themselves.
But PES, which is backed by Carlyle, was also seeking
greater flexibility in its trading and logistics operations, as
well as a financial partner that would not compete with it in
markets, according to a source. With the deal, PES will take
control of its own logistics, previously handled by JPMorgan.
"These refiners are seeing a lot of profit for the middle
man, and they are saying to themselves 'why shouldn't we capture
that profit,'" said Houston University professor Edward Hirs, an
expert in energy finance.
"So, they are hiring bright people, with MBAs and
experience, to do it."
Others have already done so.
This past summer, PBF Energy - run by Thomas
O'Malley, a legendary refinery investor who once ran energy
trader Phibro - ended the last part of a deal with Morgan
Stanley.
Even Delta Air Lines' Monroe Energy division, which runs a
refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, has sought to improve its
supply options, scotching a supply deal with BP and chartering
its own U.S.-flagged tanker. It also hired Hugo Zagaria, a
senior trader at Plains All American for the past decade, to run
its refinery supply operations.
All the firms declined to comment for this article.
ARBS EVERYWHERE
The U.S. shale oil boom has yielded a profit bonanza for
well-placed drillers, a revival of margins for refiners
replacing costly imports with cheaper domestic crude, and a cash
windfall for midstream companies that have the trucks, trains,
pipelines, barges or terminals for transporting crude.
It has also been a boon for U.S. domestic crude oil traders.
The speed and scale of shale production has triggered a series
of gut-wrenching surges and slumps in opaque cash crude markets
over the past four years - the kind of volatility that can open
up profitable arbitrage for those who can anticipate it.
That flexibility is particularly important on the East
Coast, where margins tend to be thinnest and being able to trade
well may be the difference between profit and loss.
PBF enlisted Morgan Stanley's services several years ago,
when it bought a trio of refineries in the eastern United States
at a time when falling oil demand and rising overseas crude
costs suggested a gloomy outlook for the industry. The Wall
Street bank's financing and hedging support was crucial for
getting the business off the ground, executives said.
But things changed. It now deals directly.
The mid-continent supply arrangement and a required hedging
deal had cost PBF $22 million in the first half of the year,
executives said in August.
"We believe the combination of PBF facing the market and the
unhedged strategy will result in lower cost of crude throughout
our refining system," O'Malley told analysts.
Refiners have good reason to be bolder. The nation's six
largest independent refiners by market capitalization lost some
$1.5 billion in 2009. Last year, they earned nearly $10 billion,
according to data available on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
How much of that resulted from improved trading flexibility
is open to debate. Big companies with refineries such as
Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp have
long run trading desks but do not discuss their trading
operations. A Tesoro Corp spokeswoman said only that
trading and procurement was highly important to overall
profitability.
OWNING THE PIPES
Many refining companies have also invested in pipelines,
terminals and other infrastructure to give themselves more
options for getting the cheapest crude.
Western Refining, which has done its own trading for
years, recently spun off its logistics unit into a master
limited partnership.
"We're buying more from producers than in the past. We have
more of the infrastructure in place to do that," said spokesman
Gary Hanson.
He declined to discuss the size of Western's Tempe,
Arizona-based trading desk but said it expanded recently to
supply its Northern Tier subsidiary, which runs a
refinery in Minnesota. Northern Tier quit a four-year-old supply
and financing deal with JPMorgan last month.
It remains to be seen whether new trend is a lasting one.
"These companies are looking at the landscape, and they are
saying we need to change with the times and stay ahead of the
curve," said Don Fullerton, a finance professor at the
University of Illinois. "It really comes with the new
technology, but it's hard to say whether it's a fad or the real
thing."
