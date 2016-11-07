NEW YORK Nov 7 A deal struck in 2012 to save
the U.S. East Coast's oldest and largest refinery seemed to have
all of the right elements for success: private investors, big
oil and taxpayer funding, and the promise of a private-public
partnership that would help job growth and consumers.
Four years after private equity firm Carlyle Group and a
partner purchased Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the refinery
faces another existential crisis.
A sharp decline in the price of oil sourced in North Dakota
has hammered profits across the sector with layoffs mounting.
Capital projects are now on ice after an industry-wide earnings
slump.
Over this period, Carlyle Group and its partner -
Sunoco parent Energy Transfer Partners - have banked
hundreds of millions from the refinery in the form of
dividend-style payouts, funded in part from a loan that put the
refinery's future on less-solid footing, an analysis of
corporate filings shows.
These moves, along with the saturated state of the energy
sector, have burdened Philadelphia Energy Solutions' (PES)
refinery with a huge debt load and a dwindling cash buffer. (For
a graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2feWjUK) Plans to sell stock
in an initial public offering were scrapped in September.
The stakes are high. The refinery is one of the region's
largest employers, and U.S. energy officials have warned that
its closure would lead to price spikes at the pump and even
threaten the nation's national security interests.
Carlyle officials say the refiner's misfortunes are not
related to its stewardship. They point to macroeconomic factors,
including the narrowing discount for domestic crude oil and the
rising costs of U.S. renewable fuel regulations.
"With Carlyle's support, PES has invested nearly $750
million to upgrade the refinery, preserve 900 jobs and create
hundreds more, and ensure the integrity of the fuel supply on
the east coast," Carlyle spokesman Christopher Ullman said in a
statement.
Energy Transfer Partners, which merged with Sunoco in 2012
around the time of the deal, declined to comment.
Carlyle put up $175 million in 2012 in exchange for
two-thirds of the new company and full responsibility for
day-to-day operations. Sunoco agreed to contribute the
refinery's assets and be a non-controlling partner.
For a region contending with global competition, the deal
offered potential relief, but the measures have failed to act as
a long-term solution that could withstand pressure from
fluctuating oil prices and policies.
To be sure, more favorable oil prices and improved demand
could boost profits for U.S. independent refiners.
"We are committed to the long term success of PES even in
challenging markets," Ullman said.
A NEW BEGINNING
In early 2013, Carlyle took out a $550 million loan for
capital projects, as well as payouts to itself and Sunoco parent
Energy Transfer Partners, according to filings. In total,
between 2013 and 2015 payouts and tax advances reached $480.9
million, all but guaranteeing Carlyle's venture would be
profitable.
About $121 million of the loan proceeds were paid as
distributions to Carlyle and to ETP. The loan also funded a $25
million payment to preferred unit holders at Carlyle, filings
show.
Carlyle said it took out the loan because the firm had
confidence that the business plan would be successful, adding
they were proved correct in the subsequent two years. The loan
payouts were to help reduce Carlyle's risk, the private equity
fund said.
The refinery owners enjoyed a taxpayer-funded rescue
package, which included the creation of a tax-friendly zone, $25
million in grants and environmental liability waivers.
A spokesman for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who was a
councilman when the initial deal was struck, said public support
was justified in light of the payouts "because it meant that the
refinery remained opened and nearly 1,000 jobs stayed in
Philadelphia."
U.S. Congressman Bob Brady, a Democrat credited for putting
deal together, did not respond to requests for comment.
Proceeds from the loan also helped fund construction of a
280,000 barrel-per-day oil rail terminal in 2013 at the north
end of the refinery, which connected the refinery to cheap crude
oil flowing out of North Dakota. The terminal helped PES
generate $210.8 million in net income in 2014, filings show.
BUST SETS IN
The boom turned to bust by the end of 2015, as the supply of
cheap crude disappeared and margins shrunk. The timing was poor
for Carlyle, as it was preparing to take PES public in August of
2015 just as the downturn worsened. The IPO valued the refinery
enterprise at $1.3 billion.
Expecting a boost in cash from an IPO, Carlyle, ETP and
other smaller investors took out an additional $260 million in
payouts in 2015, regulatory filings show.
But public investors offered to pay "less than half" of the
$15 to $18 per share PES was seeking, according to a person
familiar with the offering. Investors were wary of PES's debt
load and long-term contracts, two sources familiar with the
offering said, and the IPO was eventually scrapped.
PES recorded a $65.7 million loss in its cash balance in
2015, due in large part to the payouts, filings show.
The company's ratio of net debt to earnings before deducting
items such as depreciation and taxes was 1.0 in September 2015,
in line with the industry, regulatory filings show. By year's
end, the most recent figures available, it nearly doubled,
climbing to 1.9, a Reuters analysis shows.
Moody's Investors Service warned in an April note - its most
recent on the company - that "additional aggressive
distributions" to Carlyle and ETP posed a risk to the company's
B1 credit rating.
Carlyle said the payouts did not hurt PES's financial
footing.
"We believe that leverage levels throughout our ownership
have been prudent," Ullman, the Carlyle spokesman, said.
In recent weeks, the refiner has cut about 25 percent of
non-union staff, reduced benefits and postponed capital
projects, according to sources at the plant. A letter to
employees from the company's CEO, Phil Rinaldi, a refinery
turnaround specialist, describes the situation in stark terms.
"The company's finances are significantly stressed," Rinaldi
said in the letter, sent to employees in September.
