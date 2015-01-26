HOUSTON Jan 25 In five days of negotiations for
a new three-year contract covering hourly workers at 63 U.S.
refineries, the United Steelworkers union (USW) has sent only
messages of frustration to its members.
Twitter messages on Friday and Saturday said one industry
offer had been rejected and the talks with lead industry
negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc were moving slowly.
On Sunday, the union said its members were being angered by
the actions by some oil companies in talks over local issues.
"Anger builds by USW members as oil companies play games at
local tables," read Sunday's message.
The negotiations underway between the USW and Shell are to
reach a national agreement that sets a floor on pay and benefits
along with some other issues for USW members.
At each refinery, the local union and plant managers
negotiate on questions specific to that location. The national
agreement and local agreement are put together to make a
contract at an individual refinery.
For its part, Shell said it thought a deal was possible
before the current contract expires at 12:01 local time on Feb.
1.
"We remain optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement
can be negotiated with the USW," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said
on Saturday night.
At least five contract proposals were rejected before an
agreement was reached in 2012 on the current contract. The 2012
agreement was reached just hours before the contract was set to
expire.
USW International Vice President Gary Beevers, who is the
union's lead negotiator, does have authority to call a strike if
a new agreement is not reached.
The union and refiners have made preparations for a possible
work stoppage.
The Steelworkers are seeking annual pay raises double those
of the last agreement. The union also wants work given to
non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter policy to
prevent fatigue, and reductions in members' out-of-pocket
payments for healthcare.
