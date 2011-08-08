* Access to Canadian, shale crudes was advantageous

* Product export access boosted earnings

* East and West Coast focused companies were disadvantaged

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Access to relatively inexpensive crude oil was considered the best way to maximize returns to shareholders for the independent refiners that released second quarter 2011 earnings over the last three weeks.

With that crude oil concentrated in the middle of the U.S., refiners with concentrations of capacity in PADDs II and IV stood the best chance of reaping financial windfalls, while refiners with capacity outside those areas stood to make considerably less money.

The independent refiners with access to inexpensive crude streams from Canada and from domestic shale production included HollyFrontier ( HFC.N ), Western Refining ( WNR.N ), Valero ( VLO.N ), Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ), CVR Energy ( CVI.N ), Delek USA ( DK.N ), Tesoro ( TSO.N ) and Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR.N ). With the exception of Murphy, which is selling its refineries, these companies enjoyed near record-high refined product crack spreads in the second quarter of 2011, which lead to strong profits.

It has been well-documented through the last several quarters that those midcontinent refiners with access to heavy sour Canadian crude oil, and the upgrading capacity to run it, have been able to maximize profitability.

"An additional benefit for Valero came from WTI-type and Eagle Ford crudes pricing at a substantial discount to LLS. The WTI discount to LLS increased more than $13 per barrel, from $2.26 in the second quarter of 2010, to $15.47 in the second quarter of 2011. The discount helped our McKee, Ardmore and Three Rivers refineries, where their crude oil is priced at or below WTI," said Mike Ciskowski, Valero's Chief Financial Officer.

In recent quarters, with the addition of domestically-produced shale crudes becoming increasingly available, another relatively inexpensive raw material has become available to this select group of refiners, aiding their near-record margin levels.

Additionally, so-called disadvantaged crudes, like Utah Black Wax, were maximized by Salt Lake City-area refiners for instance, which resulted in significant boosts to refining earnings.

The ability to export gasoline and distillate fuels was also a theme that emerged from the latest round of earnings calls, especially from refiners with facilities located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where a large concentration of U.S. refining capacity is located.

If refiners don't have regular access to relatively inexpensive crude oil streams, then access to export markets is the next best method for maximizing revenues and profits.

Valero and Marathon Petroleum were the best positioned companies to be able to take advantage of new export potential, which has been a theme of the U.S. market for much of 2010-2011.

Marathon's product exports in 2Q were 70,000 bpd, up from 65,000 bpd, mostly distillates, with gasoline negligible, according to company CEO Gary Heminger.

Exports of not just residual fuel oil, but also high value refined products, such as middle distillates and gasolines, to Latin American destinations helped propel earnings for Gulf Coast refiners directly, in the case of these two companies, and indirectly, in the case of competitors that didn't have to compete directly with those barrels in the domestic markets.

While demand in the U.S. slumped for the most part, especially on the coasts, refiners were able to up output and find a market for their products, often taking advantage of lower priced sour grades on the Gulf Coast.

Refiners with operations centered on the East and West Coasts were not able to realize any advantage over their middle-of-the-country brethren, with companies like Tesoro, Sunoco ( SUN.N ) and Hess Corp ( HES.N ) realizing losses in their refining portfolios. Sunoco and Hess were hamstrung by high feedstock costs and low retail margins.

Tesoro's refining portfolio was in the Western U.S., which has been suffering economically, and the company had a slew of operating problems in the quarter.

Sunoco also had numerous operating problems at its Philadelphia-area refineries which left it unable to process crude into refined products.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)