By John Kemp
LONDON May 15 The United States is fast
becoming the major refining hub for the entire western
hemisphere as plentiful crude at home and superior efficiency
enable U.S. refiners to grab market share across the region.
U.S. refiners now supply almost a quarter of the rest of the
hemisphere's daily fuel demand, up from less than 10 percent a
decade ago.
U.S. refiners are exporting more than 4 million barrels of
gasoline, diesel and other fuels every day around the world, up
from 1 million barrels per day in 2005.
Two-thirds of the exports, almost 2.8 million barrels per
day (bpd), go to markets in the western hemisphere, according to
U.S. Customs.
Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the
Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico,
Panama, Peru and Venezuela all received record or near-record
shipments last year.
Other countries as far away as France, Nigeria, China, South
Korea, Australia and Lebanon have also seen increased imports
from the United States.
But the western hemisphere has been the biggest and fastest
growing market for U.S. refineries, accounting for an extra 2
million barrels per day since 2005.
U.S. refiners have turned to exporting as demand for
gasoline and other refined fuels has stagnated at home. Domestic
consumption of petroleum products peaked in 2005, though
recently there have been signs of renewed growth as oil prices
have fallen.
At the same time, the mostly small, old and inefficient
refineries across the rest of the hemisphere have struggled to
meet growing demand, creating a gap into which U.S. refiners
have stepped hungrily.
U.S. refineries have also benefited from soaring shale
production and the ban on crude exports which enables them to
buy crude at home at a steeply discounted price to process it
for export.
The result has been an extraordinary surge in exporting
which has no parallel since 1945, when the United States was
exporting fuel to Britain and other wartime allies.
Exports to Brazil have quadrupled to 215,000 bpd since 2009.
Exports to Canada are up by more than double to 478,000 bpd.
Exports to Mexico are up by over 70 percent to 555,000 bpd.
U.S. refiners have captured almost all of the increase in
the hemispheric product market since 2005 (link.reuters.com/hen74w).
Export markets have become vital to the profitability of
U.S. refineries.
Strong demand for exports could help explain why record
seasonal refinery runs so far in 2015 in the United States have
not resulted in a big build up in refined product stocks.
Short-term estimates are highly uncertain but exports seem
to be running several hundred thousand barrels per day above
2014 levels in recent weeks, according to estimates by the
Energy Information Administration.
Many analyses still treat the U.S. refiners as if they were
catering almost exclusively to domestic consumers when they are
in fact part of an increasingly integrated hemispheric and
indeed global market.
