WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. refiners have enough infrastructure to process increased domestic oil production through at least 2016, according to an industry survey released on Wednesday.

Advanced drilling techniques are delivering more 'super light' oil to a refining industry that has been building heavy crude oil infrastructure but the industry is adjusting, according to a report from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Industry.

A survey of refiners indicates that the industry "has more than enough processing capability to absorb all new U.S. super light oil production that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is projecting through 2016."

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; editing by Gunna Dickson)