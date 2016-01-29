(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1Kf7s4t
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1Kf7sBx
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1Kfet5k
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 29 Saudi Arabia has successfully
defended its share of the U.S. oil market even as rising
domestic production from shale and growing pipeline imports from
Canada have cut seaborne imports from other countries.
Saudi crude exports to the United States have remained
relatively constant at around 1.2 million barrels per day since
2009, even as tanker arrivals from other countries have halved
from 6 million to 3 million bpd (tmsnrt.rs/1Kf7s4t).
The Saudis have defended their market share through a
combination of luck, strategic relationships and skilful
marketing, a model the kingdom is now seeking to replicate in
fast-growing fuel markets such as China.
CRUDE OIL QUALITY
Saudi Arabia has been fortunate in that the oil produced
from shale is not in direct competition with its own crude
exports (tmsnrt.rs/1Kf7sBx).
Shale oils are very light with a density of only 780-825 kg
per cubic metre. The crude Saudi Arabia exports to the United
States is much heavier, with an average density of around 860 kg
per cubic metre.
Refineries are highly selective about the crude they process
since it has a big impact on how efficiently and profitably they
can operate as well as problems with equipment fouling and
product quality.
Most U.S. refineries have therefore opted to make space for
increasing shale production by cutting the amount of other light
crudes they buy from countries in West Africa and Latin America.
Imports of medium and heavy crudes from Saudi Arabia and
other countries around the Persian Gulf have not been affected
to anything like the same extent (tmsnrt.rs/1Kfet5k).
MOTIVA ENTERPRISES
Saudi Arabia's oil exports have also been protected by the
long-standing strategic relationships the country has with
refiners and marketers in the United States.
Saudi Aramco, which handles the marketing of Saudi Arabia's
crude, is the successor to the Arabian American Oil Company, a
partnership between Chevron, Texaco, Exxon and Mobil established
in the 1930s and 1940s.
Chevron (which later acquired Texaco) and Exxon
(which acquired Mobil) remain some of the largest
importers of Saudi crude into the United States, according to
customs records.
In 1988, Saudi Aramco bought a 50 percent stake in Texaco's
refining and marketing operations in the eastern United States
and on the Gulf Coast, which was named Star Enterprises ("Saudi
Arabia, Texaco join forces" Los Angeles Times, 1988).
In 1997, Royal Dutch Shell joined the joint
venture, subsequently renamed Motiva. When Chevron merged with
Texaco in 2001, Texaco's interest in the combined refining and
marketing operations was sold to Shell and Saudi Aramco and
reorganised as a 50:50 joint venture between them.
Motiva operates three large refineries in Louisiana and
Texas (Convent, Norco and Port Arthur) with a combined refining
capacity of 1.1 million bpd.
Motiva also as a network of refined product storage
terminals across the eastern United States and markets gasoline,
diesel and other refined products in 26 states and the District
of Columbia under the Shell brand as well as through unbranded
wholesalers.
Motiva's refineries have been optimised to run on the
medium-density crude oils Saudi Arabia exports, and the joint
venture remains one of the largest importers of Saudi oil,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Saudi Aramco is hoping to replicate the same sort of
strategic downstream integration in China's fuel market.
The company's chairman told reporters earlier this month
that Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to invest in refineries
in China and the company is also in talks with CNPC and Sinopec
about joint investment opportunities in refining, marketing and
petrochemicals ("Saudi Aramco in advanced talks to buy china
refinery stakes" Reuters, Jan. 20).
COMPETITIVE MARKETING
Saudi Aramco has also defended its market share through
skilful and competitive marketing of crude to independent
refiners in the United States, including Valero,
Phillips 66 and PBF Energy.
Aramco prices competitively via monthly adjustments to
official selling prices linked to regional benchmarks designed
to protect market share and target sales volumes.
The company also stresses its importance as a reliable
supplier and strategic partner for refiners. Unlike some rivals,
Aramco does not rely on the spot market to place its oil.
Exports are almost all sold to refiners on term contracts
and protected by destination clauses which limit secondary
trading in Aramco crude.
Historic ties, downstream integration, strategic marketing
relationships and competitive pricing have all helped Saudi
Arabia to maintain its share in the U.S. market, which is
important for both commercial and political reasons ("Texas
refinery is Saudi foothold in U.S. market", New York Times,
2013).
The company has also benefited from a good dose of luck in
that its crude is quite distinct from shale, a good fortune that
has not been shared by producers in West Africa.
Saudi Aramco has similar strategic ties to refineries in
Japan and South Korea. Now it wants to build them in China as
well to protect the company's long-term future.
The importance of these relationships is one reason why
Saudi officials continue to stress their determination to
protect their market share and refuse to cut production to
support prices unless rivals follow suit.
Russia, Iran and Iraq are the most direct competitors for
the crude grades that Saudi Arabia markets so their willingness
to match output cuts as part of any agreement is a priority for
the kingdom.
(Editing by David Evans)