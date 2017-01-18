By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 18 The top U.S. derivatives and
commodities regulator will take steps in the coming weeks to
ease a March 1 deadline for financial firms to post cash to
cover uncleared derivatives transactions, the incoming acting
chairman of the agency said on Wednesday.
The hard deadline is not realistic and smaller firms,
including U.S. pension and retirement funds, may not be able to
complete the process in time, said Christopher Giancarlo, the
sole Republican commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
The result would be that those firms would have to stop
hedging their portfolios at a time of rapid change in global
financial rates and asset values, Giancarlo said in a speech at
a derivatives conference in New York.
Giancarlo will be acting head of the Commission after Jan.
20 and is widely expected to be named the permanent chairman.
Beginning in March, financial firms will be expected to post
a so-called "variation" margin on swaps trades that have not
passed through a third-party clearing house to facilitate the
trade.
The rule is among the key global reforms agreed by world
leaders at the height of the 2007-09 financial crisis aimed at
making the $544 trillion derivatives market safer and more
transparent.
Last month, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia said they
would allow for a six-month phase-in of the new variation margin
rules to allow for a smooth transition, said Giancarlo, who was
previously an executive vice president at wholesale brokerage
GFI Group.
"As Acting Chairman, I also intend to look at solutions to
ease the March first transition in a responsible manner," he
said. "Look for the CFTC to have more to say about this in the
weeks to come."
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)