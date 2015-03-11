WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. regulators on Wednesday filed a complaint against satellite television provider DirecTV for what they called deceptive advertising for a 12-month discounted service that did not make it clear that consumers' costs would later rise.

The Federal Trade Commission said that the nation's largest provider of satellite TV services did not clearly disclose to customers that the discounted program required a two-year contract, and that prices could spike by as much as $45 per month in the second year.

"DirecTV sought to lock customers into longer and more expensive contracts and premium packages that were not adequately disclosed," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a statement. "It's a bedrock principle that the key terms of an offer to a consumer must be clear and conspicuous, not hidden in fine print."

The complaint, filed the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, is seeking a court order to stop DirecTV from the "allegedly illegal conduct," and is also pursuing monetary compensation for affected customers.

It did not say how much money the FTC was seeking. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey)