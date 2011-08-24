Aug 24 The White House this week announced that U.S. government agencies had identified more than 500 ways to cut and reduce regulations on everything from taxes to tourist visas. [ID:nN1E77M0NN]

Following are some of the changes planned:

* Public health: Agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates food, health and medical products, will upgrade reporting procedures by allowing companies to electronically submit safety reports on medical products, reducing record keeping requirements and canceling out-of-date rules. The department is revising rules for hospitals participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs in September, which could save $3 billion over five years.

* Environment: The Environmental Protection Agency will reduce reporting requirements for fuel producers, help agencies that disclose chemical-related health and safety data transition from paper to electronic reporting, and revamp drinking water regulations. Taken together, recent and upcoming reforms could save Americans up to $1.5 billion over the next five years, the agency said.

* Road rules: The Federal Aviation Authority, which monitors all civil aviation, could amend certification rules for aircraft manufacturers. The Department of Transportation is also reviewing rules issued to protect consumers. Additionally, it will move ahead on a previously announced plan to reduce regulation of the railroad industry and save about $340 million.

* Labor: Agencies within the Department of Labor will simplify regulations for worker safety, benefits and record-keeping. One measure would eliminate a requirement that employers keep employee training records, which would save 1.9 million work hours, the department estimated. The reforms could add up to $2.5 billion in savings over the next five years.

* Taxes: Agencies in the Treasury Department are overhauling regulations that affect industries from alcohol and tobacco to money services. The Internal Revenue Service plans to cut 55 million hours of paper work by simplifying reporting requirements and tax forms. The government will soon start paying federal benefits by direct deposit, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency may start allowing importers to pay duties and taxes by credit cards.

* Education: The Department of Education will cut regulations in its federal loan program for students and federal grant program for school districts, universities, nonprofits and other organizations. DOE agencies are also considering reforming reporting requirements mandated by a law for students with disabilities and another for private educational institutions to report the rate of employment and loan repayment of their graduates. (Reporting by Lily Kuo in Washington; Editing by Xavier Briand)