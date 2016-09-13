BOSTON, Sept 13 The U.S. Comptroller of the
Currency said on Tuesday his agency plans to complete this
autumn a framework to regulate marketplace lending, citing
concerns that new financial-technology innovations may pose
risks to consumers and the banking system.
Speaking at an industry conference in Washington, D.C., the
comptroller, Thomas Curry, whose agency regulates national
banks, said one option would be to grant limited charters to
financial technology companies, or fintechs.
But if that happens, "the institutions who receive the
charters will be held to the same strict standards of safety,
soundness and fairness that other federally chartered
institutions must meet," Curry said, according to his prepared
remarks.
In weighing such matters, he said officials are studying
issues including whether marketplace lending or other
innovations such as digital currencies raise what he called
"unique risks."
Marketplace lending activities include crowdfunding and peer
to peer lending, and the sector has grown quickly in recent
years. Curry said that as of 2015 marketplace lenders in the
United States had originated about $29 billion in consumer
loans.
But he noted the industry's growth has occurred under
positive business conditions including low interest rates and
strong credit. "A less favorable credit cycle will test this
business in ways it hasn't yet experienced," he said.
He also said a policy question is whether new technologies
comply with existing laws, such as whether algorithms to
determine a consumer's creditworthiness raise issues of illegal
bias.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Matthew Lewis)