March 3 U.S. regulators said Thursday they are
reopening a proposal to boost fuel efficiency of medium and
heavy duty trucks through 2027, asking for additional public
input on the planned stringency.
The decision by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to consider
additional public comments comes amid a sharp slump in U.S.
large truck sales that has led to thousands of layoffs.
On Feb. 25, top United Auto Workers leaders met with NHTSA
Administrator Mark Rosekind and other officials in Washington to
raise concerns that a final regulation "that pushes the
stringencies too far could have serious impacts on"
manufacturers, according to a NHTSA summary of the meeting
released this week.
