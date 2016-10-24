NEW YORK Oct 24 A U.S. Treasury official said
on Monday there are benefits for limited public sharing of trade
data on U.S. government securities for traders and investors to
gain an understanding of the changing structure of the $13.6
trillion market.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's proposal to
require its members to report their trades of U.S. Treasuries.
"Treasury remains committed to close and careful review of
the data before making any determinations. But we believe the
debate should shift from whether to seek increased transparency
to how, when, and on what basis," Counselor to the U.S. Treasury
Secretary Antonio Weiss said in prepared remarks at the second
annual on Treasury market structure at the New York Federal
Reserve.
The SEC, Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, the New York
Fed and other U.S. regulators' push for disclosure on Treasury
trades came after a "flash rally" of Treasuries in Oct. 15, 2014
when bond prices swung wildly within minutes in the absence of
fundamental reasons.
Some critics of public disclosure argued more transparency
could harm market liquidity.
"Transparency is not all or nothing; and one size may not
fit all segments of the Treasury market," Weiss said.
He outlined three strategies on public disclosure on trades:
time delays, size limits, and phase-in.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)