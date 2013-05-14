WASHINGTON May 14 US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday denounced the Justice Department's seizure of phone records of journalists for the Associated Press that were obtained during a government investigation of a national security leak in 2012.

It's "inexcusable," Reid told reporters on Capitol Hill.

The department on Tuesday said it has declined to return the telephone records to the news agency.

