By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 REIT investors have a new
reason for angst, following an across-the-board slowdown in
sales announced by department store operator Nordstrom Inc
last week.
The highly regarded retail chain surprised the market on
Thursday by cutting its full-year profit forecast without
explanation. It said only that traffic both at its stores and
among online shoppers was down.
Shares of Nordstrom fell about 15 percent, and shares of
mall operators Simon Property Group Inc, General Growth
Properties Inc, Taubman Centers Inc and Macerich
Co also fell, though far less. The S&P 500 Real Estate
Investment Trust index fell 1.3 percent on Friday
but has since recovered those losses.
Headwinds at Nordstrom are a concern for REIT investors as
top-tier malls, where the department store is an anchor, have
long been considered immune to the woes suffered by strip malls
and less appealing or poorly located shopping centers.
The better mall operators have been able to handle a
constant churn of tenants and fill storefronts with new and
desirable tenants. But the closure of several dozen department
stores could prove problematic if that were to occur.
"The challenge is if a lot of these department stores start
to get distressed or falter at the same time," said D.J. Busch,
an analyst with Green Street Advisors in Newport Beach,
California.
Nordstrom told analysts last week on a conference call that
it was in a strong position and not on its heels. Along with
Nordstrom, the lowered outlook at Macy's Inc, among
others, once again raised investor concerns about retail sales
in a tepid economy, amid recurrent worries that shoppers are
moving their business online.
Whenever there is negative news about a shopping center or
mall tenant, the immediate reaction is to go after the mall
operators and short their stocks, said Alexander Goldfarb, an
analyst at Sandler O'Neill + Partners in New York.
Of the major mall REITs, only Macerich has had a notable
increase in short bets in the last few days. About 11 percent of
the shares available to borrow for shorts were being used for
this purpose as of Monday, according to Markit, which tracks
short interest. That is up from 3 percent last Thursday.
Overall, the S&P REIT Index is down 3 percent on the year.
Mall tenants will pay their rent, so there is no impact to
the landlord, Goldfarb said. The bigger point is that the
composition of mall tenants has changed in recent years, with
restaurants and stores by Apple Inc or Tesla Motors Inc
becoming bigger players, he said.
"All the tenants that used to be and are not any more, those
tenants have gone, there's constant churn," Goldfarb said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)