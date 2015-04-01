(Adds Wal-Mart comment, legal analyst)
* Wal-Mart demands Arkansas governor to veto new law
* Indiana governor vows to 'fix' his state's new law
By Fiona Ortiz
March 31 Arkansas lawmakers passed a Religious
Freedom Restoration Act on Tuesday that critics said would allow
businesses to deny service to gays and lesbians, drawing a swift
demand from Wal-Mart Stores Inc for the governor to veto the
bill.
Arkansas followed Indiana, which passed a similar act last
week. They are the first to do so since same-sex marriage became
legal in many states last year. Corporations have criticized the
measures.
At present 37 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia
permit gay marriage.
The world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart, based in
Bentonville, Ark., issued a statement saying the Arkansas bill
threatened to undermine "the spirit of inclusion" in the state
and "does not reflect the values we proudly uphold."
Signed by Doug McMillon, chief executive officer, the
statement asked Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to veto the
legislation.
Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Pence, responding to
national outrage over his signing of his state's law last week,
vowed earlier on Tuesday to "fix" the act so that businesses
could not use the law to deny services to same-sex couples.
COMPANIES, GOVERNORS ACT
Some of the most powerful U.S. companies, including Apple
, Angie's List, diesel engine-maker Cummins Inc,
Salesforce Marketing Cloud and drug-maker Eli Lilly and Co
, had called on Pence to clarify or repeal the law, which
passed with an overwhelming majority in the state's legislature.
Democratic governors, joined by New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo on Tuesday, banned official state business travel to
Indiana. Auto racing company NASCAR and the Indianapolis-based
NCAA, an organization for university athletic programs, voiced
concern over the law.
At a news conference Pence said the law protected people of
all faiths from being forced by the government to go against
their beliefs. The lawyer and one-time radio talk-show host
repeatedly denied that the intent of the law was to allow
discrimination.
Critics said Indiana's law as it is now written would allow
businesses to deny services such as wedding cakes or wedding
music for gay marriages on religious grounds.
Pence found support from conservatives including Republican
presidential hopeful Ted Cruz and possible presidential
contenders Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio, who praised the law.
Supporters have said the acts do not allow for
discrimination and are needed to protect religious freedoms.
But critics contend they are part of a broader effort by
Republican-dominated statehouses in socially conservative states
to push back against a series of U.S. court decisions allowing
same-sex marriage.
Pence said the law he signed last week had been unfairly
"smeared" and called on the Republican-controlled General
Assembly to come up with clarifications this week.
SUPREME COURT CASE
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide by the end of
June whether the U.S. Constitution protects a right to same-sex
marriage, and if it does not, whether states that ban it must
recognize marriages performed in states permitting such unions.
"What's happened is that with same-sex marriage on the
horizon, the individuals and the believers who do not want to
support same-sex marriage are looking to a formula in RFRAs to
allow them to avoid same-sex marriage in the market place," said
Marci Hamilton, law professor at Yeshiva University's Benjamin
N. Cardozo Law School and an opponent of RFRAs.
Arkansas' RFRA also allows religious discrimination lawsuits
between private parties, and goes a step further in that it
would bar employees from invoking religious freedom in suing
employers, Hamilton said.
Lori Windham, senior counsel with the Becket Fund for
Religious Liberty, which has brought RFRA cases on behalf of
people of different faiths, said the clarification should not be
necessary.
"It should already be clear that these laws require courts
to balance religious freedom against other interests. They don't
mean religion always wins, they mean that religious people have
their day in court," she said.
