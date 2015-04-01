April 1 Republican lawmakers in Indiana were
meeting with gay and lesbian groups on Wednesday as they rushed
to re-craft a potentially discriminatory Religious Freedom
Restoration Act that sparked national outrage.
The rewritten law could be ready as early as Thursday, said
Tory Flynn, spokeswoman for Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma.
Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Pence pledged on Tuesday
to rewrite the law he rushed through last week after Wal-Mart
Stores Inc., Apple Inc. and other major
businesses said it sent a message that the state was intolerant.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, and other companies
also piled pressure on Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa
Hutchinson, asking him to veto a similar law that was sent to
his desk on Tuesday by the state legislature.
Wal-Mart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, issued a statement
from Chief Executive Doug McMillon asking Hutchinson to veto the
legislation, saying the bill threatened to undermine "the spirit
of inclusion" in the state.
Hutchinson was due to speak on the bill at 10:30 a.m.
central (1530 GMT).
Twenty U.S. states have Religious Freedom Restoration Act
laws, known as RFRAs, that allow individuals to sue the
government if they feel their First Amendment religious rights
have been violated.
But Indiana and Arkansas's RFRAs have been criticized for
going further, allowing lawsuits between private parties. That
raised the possibility that businesses such as photographers or
florists could use the law to refuse to provide services for
same-sex weddings.
Bosma was rushing to get a rewritten law on Pence's desk
this week, after the governor recognized on Tuesday he had to
"fix" the law and make sure it did not open the door to
discrimination.
Bosma's spokeswoman said he was meeting with LGBT groups and
other officials, adding: "He's not operating in a silo, he's
making sure that this is language that will at least quell some
of the people's concerns."
"It is our intent to do it this week, and potentially as
early as tomorrow," Flynn said.
Arkansas and Indiana are the first states that have passed
RFRA legislation since same-sex marriage became legal in many
states last year.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by James Dalgleish)