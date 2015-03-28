By Dan Whitcomb
| March 28
March 28 The company behind the Angie's List
business-rating website on Saturday put on hold a planned
expansion of its Indianapolis headquarters over a new Indiana
law that opponents say could allow companies to deny services to
gay people.
The decision by Angie's List Inc comes amid
criticism of the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act,
which was passed overwhelmingly by both champers of the
Republican led-state legislature and signed into law on Thursday
by Indiana Governor Mike Pence.
Supporters say the legislation will keep the government from
forcing business owners to act against strongly held religious
beliefs. Opponents say it is discriminatory against gay,
lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and broader than other
states' religious freedom laws.
"We are putting the 'Ford Building Project' on hold until we
fully understand the implications of the Freedom Restoration Act
on our employees, both current and future," Angie's List Chief
Executive Bill Oesterle said in a statement.
"Angie's List is open to all and discriminates against none
and we are hugely disappointed in what this bill represents,"
Oesterle said.
The project, which Oesterle said was due to break ground
within days, would have expanded the company's campus on the
east side of Indianapolis by converting a 100-year-old Ford
assembly plant into offices.
Oesterle said Angie's List, which operates a website that
allows users to review local businesses, would begin immediately
to review alternatives for its planned expansion.
On Friday, Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, one
of the most prominent openly gay American CEOs, joined other
executives, including Salesforce.com Inc's Marc Benioff,
in blasting the Indiana law, which could let business and
individuals turn away customers by citing religious freedom.
A day after Indiana's move, the Arkansas Senate
overwhelmingly approved a similar bill, which Governor Asa
Hutchinson, a Republican, has said he would sign into law.
The world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
which has its home office in Bentonville, Arkansas, criticized
that measure.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Scott Malone and Tiffany
Wu)