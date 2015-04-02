April 2 A revision to Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act will prohibit discrimination of people based on sexual orientation or gender identity, former Indianapolis Mayor and Eli Lilly executive Bart Peterson said at a news conference on Thursday.

Indiana's Republican leadership agreed to rewrite the law after an outcry by business leaders and civil rights groups saying it potentially discriminated against gays and lesbians.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Suzannah Gonzales)