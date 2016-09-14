By Nichola Groom
| Sept 14
Sept 14 The United States on Wednesday unveiled
a long-awaited plan for desert renewable energy development that
the solar and wind industries said unfairly favors land
conservation and severely limits the ability to build projects
critical to meeting the nation's climate goals.
The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, eight years
in the making, was designed to streamline development of wind
and solar projects on federal and private lands in California
while preserving pristine desert habitats.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Interior unveiled the
first phase of the plan, covering 10.8 million acres of federal
lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. It designates
388,000 acres of those lands as best for renewable energy
development. Applications for projects in those areas will
receive a streamlined permitting process and possible financial
incentives, the agency said in a press release.
A coalition of five wind and solar energy trade groups said
the size of the area set aside for development in the plan falls
far short of what California and the United States will need to
meet carbon reduction goals.
"It's just a complete disconnect with our climate change
ambitions," said Nancy Rader, executive director of the
California Wind Energy Association.
Environmentalists cheered the move, saying it struck the
right balance between preserving wildlife and plant habitats and
allowing for ample wind and solar development.
The desert is not the only place to site renewable energy,
said Sierra Club Senior Representative Barbara Boyle, who
pointed to efforts to develop projects on private lands in rural
areas as well as import renewable energy from other states.
"The California desert is just one piece of the puzzle, and
we believe that this is more than enough acreage."
Wind and solar developers worry that much of the 388,000
acres set aside for them will not actually make sense for their
projects. The areas have not yet been cleared for potential
conflicts with military exercises and have yet to be surveyed
for impacts to avian species.
The government also has imposed new environmental
restrictions on those areas that will drive up the cost of
development, according to Christopher Mansour, vice president of
federal affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association.
"The BLM has chosen to greatly restrict the where we
develop, and also restricted the how we can develop these
projects," Mansour said.
The BLM said another 400,000 acres could be considered for
renewable energy development.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Diane Craft)