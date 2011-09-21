* DOE loan guarantee review is tougher than private sector
* Investors dispute lawmaker claims that loans were rushed
* DOE may have learned from early recipients like Solyndra
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. renewable energy
investors defended the government energy loan program at the
center of the political firestorm ignited by the high-profile
collapse of solar panel maker Solyndra, one of the program's
beneficiaries.
Partners at top private equity firms that have participated
in the government's loan guarantee program for alternative
energy described the program's review process for applicants as
"robust" and even more in-depth than in the private sector.
"It's probably the toughest due-diligence exercise that any
of us had ever experienced," Neil Auerbach, a managing partner
at Hudson Clean Energy Partners, a private equity firm that
invests in the sector, told the Retech renewable energy
conference in Washington on Wednesday.
The Department of Energy has until Sept. 30 to finalize
$8.9 billion in loan guarantees for 14 pending renewable energy
projects, and the investors' comments about the rigorous and
lengthy loan guarantee application process stood in stark
contrast to those made in recent weeks by Republican lawmakers
investigating the loan guarantee program.
On Tuesday, for instance, Republicans on the House Energy
and Commerce Committee expressed concern in a letter to Energy
Secretary Steven Chu that "another rush to meet stimulus
deadlines will result in DOE closing these deals before they
are ready."
Republicans on the committee are investigating the Obama
administration's handling of the loan aid program in the wake
of the bankruptcy of Solyndra, a solar start-up that was the
first recipient of a loan guarantee under the DOE program aimed
at supporting innovative energy technologies. [ID:nS1E78J1L6]
Solyndra, which was awarded a $535 million loan guarantee
in 2009, is also the subject of a Department of Justice
investigation. The company's offices were raided by the FBI
earlier this month.
Auerbach said his experience with the loan guarantee
program might reflect the Energy Department's applying lessons
it learned after approving earlier projects, such as Solyndra.
"What we might have seen over these 40 loan guarantee
approvals is a program start with a prototype -- the first one
through the chute was Solyndra -- then successive
screw-tightening exercises that were going on," said Auerbach,
a former partner with Goldman Sachs.
Solopower, a solar company backed by Auerbach's fund,
received a $197 million loan guarantee this year to retrofit a
solar manufacturing plant in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Still, the government's conditions were so tough for one of
the firm's portfolio companies, Calisolar, that the company
decided to look elsewhere for financing, Auerbach said.
Ed Feo, a managing partner at USRG Renewable Finance, said
he also found that the level of detail required for the federal
program was more than he was used to. He said in his experience
the agency conducted "rigorous" oversight.
"The level of diligence performed and the structuring
expertise was extraordinary, and frankly our borrower thinks it
was maybe a little too extraordinary in terms of the amount of
digging," Feo told the conference.
USRG and SolarCity received a conditional loan guarantee
earlier this month for a project that would install solar
panels on military housing throughout the country.
Feo said the loan guarantee program should not be blamed
for the fall of Solyndra but should judged on the basis of all
its investments, not just those involving a single company.
"If you want to innovate and you want to facilitate
innovation, you have to accept the fact sometimes things don't
work and there's a cost associated with that," Feo said.
