By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, June 8
WASHINGTON, June 8 A Republican businessman said
on Monday he is pouring millions of dollars into a foundation
that sees opportunities where the majority of his fellow party
members do not: easing climate change and speeding the country's
transition to clean energy.
Jay Faison of Charlotte, North Carolina, has given $165
million to Clearpath, his foundation dedicated to explaining to
centrist Republicans climate science and business opportunities
in solar and other forms of green energy. In addition, he is
giving $10 million to a related political nonprofit to raise
additional funds.
The foundation aims to move the Republicans away from the
party line of raising doubts about the science of climate
change.
"There's a lot of good solutions, but we are not going to
get there if we keep arguing about the problem," said Faison, a
founder of audio-visual system companies.
The foundation has invested between $1 million and $9
million in three or four solar energy projects, he said. "We
need more than twice the investment in clean energy than we are
currently getting," he said about the country's power
infrastructure, adding that the solar investments are a small
part of what the foundation does.
Separately, Faison has also donated to Republicans Jeb Bush,
former governor of Florida, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey
Graham. Graham is seeking the presidency in 2016, and Bush is
expected next week to declare his bid.
Bush said in New Hampshire last month that climate change is
real, but added it is "arrogant" for people to say how much of
it is man-made. Graham briefly supported a cap-and-trade bill in
the Senate that later died in 2010, and calls for a debate on
how to fight climate change without hurting the economy.
Faison joins a small but growing list of Republicans who see
business opportunities in green energy. Debbie Dooley, a member
of the so-called Green Tea Coalition, and former Congressman
Barry Goldwater, Jr., have also led a conservative charge into
solar power
While Clearpath.org, the foundation's website, explains why
some major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil,
ConocoPhillips, and Shell, add a carbon price
into their evaluations of prospective projects, Faison stopped
short of picking his favorite carbon pricing mechanism.
"There's a lot of options on the menu, and it's a little
early to talk about which options are right," he said. "We want
to elevate the discussion about those menu items."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ken Wills)