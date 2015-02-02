LONDON Feb 2 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, a potential 2016 presidential contender, on Monday
kicked off a fresh debate about vaccinations, saying his
children received the recommended shots for measles but that
parents needed a measure of choice.
Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in
2000 but a recent outbreak in California renewed debate over the
so-called anti-vaccination movement. Fears about potential side
effects of vaccines, fueled by debunked theories suggesting a
link to autism, led some parents to refuse to allow their
children to be inoculated.
"There has to be a balance and it depends on what the
vaccine is, what the disease type is and all the rest," said
Christie, on a trip to the United Kingdom. "I didn't say I'm
leaving people the option. What I'm saying is that you have to
have that balance in considering parental concerns."
The trip involved meetings and a tour at a life sciences
research park in Cambridge, which prompted questions about the
U.S. vaccination debate.
"All I can say is that we vaccinated ours," said Christie.
"That's the best expression I can give you of my opinion... But
I also understand that parents need to have some measure of
choice in things as well so that's the balance that the
government has to decide."
Democratic New Jersey Assemblyman Herb Conaway, criticized
Christie's "wavering comments" as "irresponsible and endanger
the health of our communities".
"The only thing government has to balance is what's best for
the overall public health, and that means unambiguously
supporting vaccinations," Conaway said in a statement.
Christie is in the UK - his state's third-largest trading
partner after Canada and Mexico - to promote his state's life
sciences industry. He will also be meeting with British Prime
Minister David Cameron.
In comments which seemed a nod towards his own expected
presidential ambitions, Christie said the White House needs an
effective negotiator to facilitate trade agreements - which he
argued was currently lacking.
Christie said this was the first hurdle to making progress
on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) - a
proposed trade agreement between the European Union and the
United States which U.S. President Barack Obama has been
advocating.
"That's the first hurdle (to TTIP), you need someone in the
White House who is going to be an effective negotiator,"
Christie told reporters in London.
"We're far away from that at the moment in terms of the
perception, and I believe the reality, of the President's
ability and skill to negotiate," Christie said.
Republican Christie, 52, in January formed a political
action committee ahead of a potential bid for president in 2016,
where he would be jostling with other likely contenders such as
Jeb Bush and Scott Walker.
(Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Christian Plumb)