By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Republicans should think
beyond their support of the Keystone XL pipeline for other ways
to encourage U.S. energy production, Republican Senator Ted
Cruz, a potential 2016 White House contender and Tea Party
favorite, said on Monday.
Cruz, who has been criticized by some Republicans for the
role he played in last year's government shutdown battle,
appeared to be trying to expand his focus beyond U.S. government
debt and problems with President Obama's healthcare law to take
on energy as a signature issue.
"As much as we need to approve the Keystone pipeline, we
need to think far broader than that," Cruz said in a speech to
a conservative policy summit organized by Heritage Action,
political arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation think
tank.
The senator from the oil-producing state of Texas said he
would soon introduce legislation "to prevent the federal
government from stopping the energy renaissance that is
blossoming across the country."
Domestic U.S. crude production is at a 25-year high, thanks
mainly to such technological advances as hydraulic fracturing,
or "fracking," and horizontal drilling.
Outlining his proposals, Cruz listed some that were
reminiscent of talking points of other Republicans, such as
opening up offshore areas to oil exploration.
But Cruz waded into more controversial territory when he
urged a lifting of the ban on U.S. crude oil exports, an issue
that divides Republicans.
Cruz also pushed for preventing federal restrictions on
fracking; expanding energy development on federal land; ending
EPA regulations that he said amounted to a "war on coal," and
improving domestic oil refinery capacity.
It was unclear how far he would be able to advance any of
his ideas in a Democratic-run U.S. Senate. However, Cruz has
shown himself to be able to expand his influence beyond that of
the average freshman senator.
Last year, along with outside groups like Heritage Action,
Cruz was a prime mover in Republican calls for changes in
President Obama's healthcare law, a battle with Democrats that
led to a 16-day government shutdown. However, when the
government reopened the law was untouched.
The U.S. State Department recently concluded that the
Keystone pipeline would not spur Canadian oil sands development
or unduly worsen climate change. President Obama has made clear
he will make the ultimate call on whether to approve TransCanada
Corp's plan to build a line that would carry up to
830,0000 barrels per day of oil sands crude from Western Canada
and light, sweet crude from North Dakota to oil refiners in the
Gulf of Mexico.
Cruz prompted laughter from his heavily conservative
audience when he said environmental activists should love the
Keystone pipeline, because pipelines are an environmentally
safer way to transport oil than by tankers, which can lead to
spills.
"If you are a Birkenstock-wearing, tree-hugging Greenpeace
activist, you should love the Keystone pipeline," Cruz said.
Cruz also poked fun at former President Jimmy Carter, who
gave a speech in 1977 warning that oil and gas supplies were
running out. "I am pretty sure every word in the entire speech
was wrong," Cruz said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Timothy
Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)