WASHINGTON Jan 25 The top U.S. House of
Representatives Republican said it was "critically important" to
improve the country's infrastructure and said Congress is
looking at options to pay for repairs, according to an interview
aired Sunday night on the CBS program "60 Minutes."
House Speaker John Boehner said he agreed with the White
House there was room for bipartisan compromise on the issue of
fixing crumbling roads and bridges, but that Congress in the
past has not opted for an increase in federal gasoline taxes to
fund the effort.
Lawmakers face a May deadline to fund massive road, bridge
and transit projects, with money in the highway trust fund that
pays for the projects set to run out then.
Republicans have been struggling to find a way to pay for
legislation with a five-year price tag in the range of $75
billion to more than $100 billion.
"We believe that through tax reform, a couple of other
options that are being looked at, we can find the funds to fund
a long-term highway bill. It's critically important to the
country," Boehner said, according to a transcript of the
interview.
TACTICS NOT VISION
On "60 Minutes," the Ohio Republican also discussed
intra-party disagreements and said small-government Tea Party
activists who have dominated the party in recent years differed
with him on strategy and tactics, rather than on a vision.
In 2013, Tea Party Republican lawmakers pushed a
confrontation over Obamacare, the president's signature
healthcare reform law, that led to a two-week government
shutdown.
"We continue to work to bring those members along, and they
bring them along... But it's always a work in progress," Boehner
said.
STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE
In the interview, conducted with both Boehner and Republican
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the wake of President
Barack Obama's defiant State of the Union speech last week, the
pair declared several of Obama's initiatives outlined in the
speech as dead on arrival.
There is no chance that Obama's proposals to raise taxes on
the wealthy and help Americans pay for community college will
gain traction in Congress, Boehner and McConnell said.
In the wide-ranging interview, the pair also said they
disagreed with Obama's characterization that Congressional
action on sanctions against Iran would derail multi-party talks
under way to curb Iran's nuclear program.
"Under the proposal we're considering those enhanced
sanctions would only occur if a deal is not reached," McConnell
said.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Eric Walsh)