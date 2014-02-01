(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
CAMBRIDGE, Md. Feb 1 Republican lawmakers,
hoping to ride the disastrous rollout of President Barack
Obama's healthcare law to victory in the November congressional
elections, are trying to put internal fights behind them and
unify around a proposed Obamacare replacement.
During a two-day retreat on Maryland's frozen eastern shore,
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also sought to
shed the image they acquired during last October's government
shutdown as a cantankerous opposition party.
The smaller-government Tea Party faction and more moderate
"establishment" House Republicans are linking arms around a
strategy for the first time since they took control of the
chamber in early 2011 - if all goes according to plans hatched
during the closed-door retreat 85 miles east of Washington.
Republicans have seized on "Obamacare" as a way of turning
around their image. Instead of just insisting on its repeal, as
they have done nearly 50 times in House votes, House Speaker
John Boehner's troops plan to craft legislation to replace
Obama's healthcare law that aims to provide health coverage for
millions of the uninsured.
"I think this is going to be very unifying," said
Representative Phil Roe, a Tea Party-backed Republican,
obstetrician and chief sponsor of a healthcare reform proposal
that could move through the House in coming months.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's declaration that
Republicans would hold a floor vote this year on an alternative
to Obamacare was one of the biggest applause lines of the
retreat, Roe told Reuters.
Maybe it was former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, a
keynote speaker at the retreat, who gave Republicans the
motivation they needed to focus on working as a team.
Or maybe it was the lack of an immediate fiscal crisis that
made Republicans conclude that they will have to do something to
fill out the rest of the year before the November congressional
elections.
"I think in order to maximize our year, it's important that
we show the American people that we're not just the opposition
party, we're actually the alternative party," Boehner told
reporters at a Thursday press conference.
Republican Representative Raul Labrador of Idaho, like Roe a
Tea Party favorite, told Reuters the party wants a "positive"
and "forward-looking" agenda.
"My sense is that party leaders are desperate to improve the
party brand name as they move into the midterm election year,"
said Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the liberal-leaning
Brookings Institution. And that, she said, "entails finding an
agenda that Republicans can be for."
"This strikes me as strategic, rather than evidence of the
mellowing of ideological differences within the party," Binder
added.
Divisions remain, in particular on immigration reform, but
Labrador says many Republicans don't want to debate it this year
because their differences would then be on display and possibly
hurt the party's chances of taking control of the Senate in
November.
Hispanics, a fast-growing segment of the U.S. population,
voted overwhelming for Obama, a Democrat, in the 2012
presidential election. Some Republicans have expressed concern
about hurting their party for years to come by continuing to
alienate Hispanics on the immigration issue.
Boehner grabbed headlines at the retreat by floating a set
of principles for immigration legislation that included
legalizing millions of immigrants who either entered the United
States illegally or overstayed their visas.
But Boehner also told the gathering: "Nothing has been
decided (on immigration). We're here to listen," according to
Roe. A "free-flow" discussion followed, Roe said.
In some ways, it might be easier for House Republicans to
find unity in 2014 than it was in 2011, 2012 or 2013.
None of their rank-and-file is publicly clamoring for a
deficit-reduction showdown or threatening a default on the
country's debt - the issues that made the past three years so
chaotic in Washington.
Instead, Republicans will try to tout their own answer to
the country's healthcare problem while knowing that anything
they do is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate or
escape an Obama veto.
In the aftermath of October's government shutdown,
Washington has seen an unusually smooth operation of government.
Major bills - a two-year budget deal, a spending bill to
execute the first year of that deal, and a renewal of a massive
farm law - have all passed recently without the histrionics that
marked the past three years.
That does not mean that the Tea Party movement has thrown in
the towel and is marching lock-step behind more establishment
Republicans like Boehner, or that House Republicans have
realigned themselves for the long-term.
Republicans "smell victory. It's amazing what the prospect
of a good election will do for party unity," said Larry Sabato,
who heads University of Virginia's Center for Politics.
"Sometimes it's just a papering over the differences until
after the election," Sabato said, predicting that there will be
plenty of time after November's vote to see party divisions
re-emerge.
