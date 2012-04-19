By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 19 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives was on track on Thursday to pass a
tax break for small businesses, pushing back against President
Barack Obama's politically popular "Buffett Rule" that would put
a new minimum tax on the very wealthy.
In an escalating election-year war of words over taxes, the
Republican measure was not expected to become law. It is opposed
by Democrats, who control the Senate, where the bill was
expected to die.
The bill, pushed by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, would
give a 20-percent tax deduction to employers with 500 or fewer
workers, a move that Republicans say is important to job
creation and economic growth.
Democrats blasted the bill because it applies to businesses
with fewer than 500 employees, but it does not limit benefits
based on receipts, which would allow law firms, hedge funds and
other high-income businesses to benefit.
"This isn't about mom and pop ... It's about popping the
cork for wealthy taxpayers," Representative Sandy Levin, top
Democrat on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said
in floor debate.
With both parties eyeing the Nov. 6 presidential and
congressional elections, Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a
measure that would have imposed a 30 percent minimum tax on
households that earn more than $1 million a year.
It was championed by Obama and multibillionaire Warren
Buffett who said it was needed to help make the rich pay a
fairer share of taxes. Republicans said the Buffett Rule tax
would have hurt small business. Cantor's one-year tax cut would
cost taxpayers about $46 billion.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Vicki Allen)