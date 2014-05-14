By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. government's medical
research agency is taking steps to erase sex bias in pivotal
biomedical studies that pave the way for human clinical trials,
saying scientists too often favor male over female laboratory
animals and cells.
A new requirement announced on Wednesday by the National
Institutes of Health for researchers applying for NIH funding is
likely to have a big influence because the agency is one of the
world's top financial backers of biomedical studies, spending
about $30 billion annually.
Beginning Oct. 1, researchers seeking NIH grants must report
their plans for balancing male and female cells and animals in
preclinical studies, with only "rigorously defined exceptions."
The NIH also plans to train grant recipients and its own staff
on designing studies without sex bias.
"Our goal is to transform how science is done," wrote NIH
Director Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Janine Clayton, director of
the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health, in the scientific
journal Nature.
The current over-reliance on male lab animals like mice and
rats and male cells in lab dishes in such research obscures
important sex differences that could guide future studies
involving human subjects and can lead to flawed findings, the
NIH said.
The agency said inadequate inclusion of female cells and
animals and inadequate analysis of data by sex may contribute to
a "troubling rise" in findings by researchers that other
researchers are then unable to verify in separate studies.
Twenty-one years ago, the NIH began requiring inclusion of
women in NIH-funded research using human subjects. Previously,
some studies being used to determine whether or not a new
medicine or treatment worked simply excluded women.
Before new medicines or treatments can be tried on human
subjects, they are tested on animals or cells in a lab. These
preclinical studies can lead to human clinical trials or can
doom approaches that do not seem to work.
'BLIND SPOT'
"I really think this is a blind spot. I don't know that
there's intentional bias here. But there's certainly a reliance
on male-only animal models, which have become the convention in
some fields," Clayton said in a telephone interview.
Clayton said the sex imbalance stems in part from an
obsolete notion that the female hormonal cycle would cause too
much variability in lab animals and disrupt a study's results.
She pointed to examples of treatments working differently in
men and women, including how well aspirin therapy protects
against heart attack and how well nicotine patches and gum help
smokers quit.
Scientists who have studied sex imbalance in this research
welcomed the NIH move.
"Males get treated as the default experimental subject. If
you try to publish a study using only females, you typically
have to justify your reasoning - but few people blink at
male-only studies," said Annaliese Beery, a neuroscientist at
Smith College in Massachusetts.
Beery said it is surprising how many biochemical differences
there are between males and females, even at the level of gene
expression in cells.
University of California, Berkeley behavioral neuroscientist
Irving Zucker said, "There are multiple studies in both animals
and humans with clear evidence that one cannot generalize
results from males to females. To give women the same benefits
as males from biological research requires a large increase in
the study of females."
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Grant McCool)