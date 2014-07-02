July 2 Fast-food titans McDonald's, Taco Bell
and KFC are conquering the globe, but they are losing to the
likes of In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chick-fil-A
in the United States, according to Consumer Reports' latest
fast-food survey.
The survey, released on Wednesday, ranked regional chain
In-N-Out-Burger the industry's best hamburger chain, based on
food quality, value and service. Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill was
the No. 1 Mexican chain, followed by Chipotle, while Chick-fil-A
ranked highest among chicken chains.
The results track with sales results at many of the major
fast-food chains, which are struggling to find the right recipe
to woo younger U.S. diners who increasingly are seeking fresher,
healthier food.
"More and more, food quality - not just low price - is
emerging as a deciding-factor for many Americans," said Tod
Marks, senior projects editor for Consumer Reports.
Marks called results Consumer Reports' poll of 32,405
subscribers, a "wake-up call" for the industry: "Our survey
clearly shows the big guys need to respond."
The top-rated hamburger restaurants were
In-N-Out Burger, The Habit Burger Grill and Culver's. McDonald's
Corp, the world's largest chain but a laggard when it
comes to taste, finished behind 20 others, including Jack in the
Box Inc, Wendy's Co and Burger King Worldwide
Inc.
Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell, which spiced up U.S.
sales with Doritos Locos Tacos and breakfast, finished at No. 8
among Mexican chains behind Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill,
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Qdoba Mexican Grill.
Yum's KFC also landed the eighth position in the chicken
restaurant category behind Chick-fil-A, Boston Market and El
Pollo Loco.
The nation's top pizza chain was Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake
Pizza, ahead of bigger rivals Papa John's International Inc
and Domino's Pizza Inc.
Portillo's Hot Dogs, Jason's Deli and Firehouse Subs were
leaders in the fragmented sandwich category. Pei Wei Asian Diner
was No. 1 in the emerging Asian segment.
Chick-fil-A, which has stirred fiery debate with its
anti-gay marriage stance, also led in service and clean
surroundings.
Del Taco got first place for "more for your money".
Privately held Subway, whose pitch man Jared Fogle lost more
than 200 lbs on a diet of the privately held sandwich seller's
food, was No. 1 for healthful choices, followed by Jason's Deli
and Panera Bread Co.
When it comes to unhealthy "foods to fear," Consumer Reports
called out Firehouse Subs' large Sweet Thai Chili Pork Sub that
clocked in at 1,541 calories, 95 grams of fat and 3,458
milligrams of sodium.
U.S. dietary guidelines recommend individuals consume no
more than 2,000 calories, 65 grams of fat and 2,300 milligrams
of sodium daily.
