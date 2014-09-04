Sept 4 Fast-food workers in more than 150 U.S.
cities are planning protests on Thursday to press for a wage
increase to $15 an hour and allow them to unionize jobs from the
fry-basket at McDonald's to the cash register at Burger
King.
"We're going to have walkouts all over the country," said
Kendall Fells, organizing director of the movement called Fight
for 15. "There are going to be workers who don't show up to work
or who walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. or at noon."
Observing the various job actions will be international
delegations of workers from 13 countries in Europe, Asia and
South America, he said.
The protests come as cities across the United States propose
minimum wage increases while Democrats in Congress seek to raise
the federal minimum wage ahead of November's mid-term
congressional elections.
A recent report by the Economic Policy Institute think tank
found the typical worker in the restaurant industry makes $10 an
hour compared to $18 an hour typically earned in other
industries.
One in six restaurant workers, or 16.7 percent, lives below
the official poverty line, compared to 6.3 percent of those
working in other industries, the report said.
Fast-food workers are even poorer, earning an average of
less than $8 an hour, according to the Service Employees
International Union, which supports the fast-food workers'
protests.
"Nobody who works 40 hours a week should be living in
poverty," U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from
Vermont, said on Twitter. "I applaud the fast-food workers all
across the country who will be striking on Thursday to raise the
minimum wage to a living wage."
The protests are the latest in a series over the past two
years and were expected to take place in more than 150 cities
including New York, Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles.
In Cleveland, hundreds of home health aides seeking better
compensation were expected to turn out in a show of support for
the fast-food workers, Fells said.
